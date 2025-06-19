Bourbonnais trustees approve village’s first gaming cafe

Bourbonnias trustees approved a proposed gaming cafe located in this building located in the 300 block of North Convent Street in Bourbonnais. (Jeff Bonty)

BOURBONNAIS – The village’s first gaming cafe received final approval of the Bourbonnais board of trustees during their meeting Monday.

Amanda Irps is the owner of Mandi’s Gaming Cafe, which will be at 390 N. Convent St. Trustees approved two ordinances for the business.

One of the proposed ordinances is for a special use permit allowing for the gaming cafe.

The property is located in a B1 Central Commercial Business District.

The second ordinance granted Irps a Class F liquor license to serve alcohol on the premises. The liquor license is a state requirement in order to own a gaming business.

Mandi’s Gaming Cafe would have six video gaming machines and hold between 15 to 20 people, according to Irps’ application.

The proposed operating hours would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

There would be about 18 employees hired with one or two working shifts. Those entering the building will be made to show identification to make sure they are 21 years of age, which is the legal age to drink alcohol as well as use gaming machines in the state of Illinois.

Irps’ husband, Scott, owns the building through Bowtie Properties.