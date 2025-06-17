June 17, 2025
NewsHigh School SportseNewspaperNewslettersObituariesEvent Calendar

Thanks to all the unnamed people who ran to help me

By Roy Cordes
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

Last week [in May] I was at Riverside Hospital for a lab test and decided to visit a friend in the hospital when my test was done. I took an elevator to the second floor and decided to use the escalator to go down to the hospital. That was a mistake.

I am in my 80s and when I stepped onto the escalator, I repositioned my foot, lost my balance and fell on my back riding the escalator down for at least two-thirds of the way. My sincere thanks to the 6-8 people who rescued me. A man tried to stop the escalator by pushing the emergency stop button, but I had already reached the bottom.

Two women grabbed my ankles and pulled me off the escalator so it didn’t “chew up” my back as I lay here. Someone ran to the emergency room and brought a tech to put me in a wheelchair.

I had two punched holes in my left ankle, a bruise from my shoulder blade to my waist on my left side and a bruise on my left buttocks. Also a nurse described my bruised areas as having scratches that looked like a Bengal tiger had scratched me. X-rays revealed no broken ones, just a very sore body for over 10 days.

My heartfelt thanks to all of the unnamed people who ran to help me. I could have had some major life-threatening injuries without their fast reactions. I am grateful to the Lord and to them for helping me.

Roy Cordes

Kankakee