3 elected officials in Kankakee County losing their positions

KANKAKEE – Three elected officials in Kankakee County are being sued by the county for failing to file a required document with County Clerk Dan Hendrickson,

According to court documents, Kankakee County Board member Chris Tholen, Kankakee Alderwoman Leonora Noble and Momence Alderman Leo Todd Clark failed to file a verified statement of economic interest by May 1.

The statement is required by Illinois Governmental Ethics Act, according to the lawsuit.

Failure to submit the form leads to the person being removed from office.

Tholen represents the 10th District (part of Kankakee and Kankakee Township) on the county board. He won re-election last November.

According to the complaint filed against Tholen, he did not show up to be sworn in on Dec. 2, 2024.

Noble won election April 3. She represents Kankakee’s 7th Ward and was sworn in on May 5.

Clark won election April 3 as 2nd ward alderman in Momence and was sworn in on April 7.

According to the complaints, all three were sent “no fewer than three notices” notifying them of their obligation.

On or about May 7, an actual notice of their failure to file a statement of economic interests was sent to each by certified mail, the complaint said.

As of June 6, when the complaints were filed, the three had failed to comply, according to the court documents.

All three must appear in circuit court at 9:30 a.m. June 30 for their hearing.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said they can resign their position and have the hearing and the lawsuit will be dismissed.

Hendrickson said this happened once before with a county board member.