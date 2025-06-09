Four local girls soccer players receive IHSSCA All-State honors

Beecher's Grace Durante takes a shot during the Class 1A Manteno Regional championship against Coal City Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

The offseason accolades have started pouring in for high school girls soccer players in Illinois, with a number of area athletes being recognized by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jocelyn Zettergren was one of 10 goalkeepers given IHSSCA All-State honors and one of four local players to make the All-State team. Beecher’s Grace Durante, Peotone’s Allie Werner and Wilmington’s Alaina Clark made the cut among position players.

In addition to these all-staters, 13 players were named to All-Sectional teams by the IHSSCA, and six more received All-Sectional honorable mention nods.

Nia Lawrence of Bradley-Bourbonnais and Jocelyn Sanchez of Kankakee were both recognized on the Section 14 All-Sectional team, as were Beecher’s Teagan Claus and Ava Gaidar.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Nia Lawrence, left, attempts to put a shot past Bishop McNamara's Kaneyce Davis during a game at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (Mason Schweizer)

In Section 13, Herscher’s Gianna High, Gianni Jaime and Danica Woods were give All-Sectional honors. Peotone had a pair of players make the cut in Peyton Bisping and Callie Weiss, while Wilmington’s Audrey Powlick and Addison Van Duyne did, as well. Manteno’s Emily Horath and Reed-Custer’s Gwen Stewart rounded out the area’s All-Sectional selections.

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Aaliyah Lanum and Harper Tollefson were honorable mention All-Sectional picks in Section 14, joined by Kankakee’s Regina Vazquez. Herscher’s Leia Haubner, Manteno’s Peyton Boros and Reed-Custer’s Hailey Compton were honorable mentions in Section 13.

The IHSSCA also puts together an All-Sectional All-Academic team, with Zettergren, Kankakee’s Alexsandra Quintinar and Beecher’s Savannah Farrar making the team in Section 14. Section 13’s All-Academic team included Clark for Wilmington, Manteno’s Kaylee Boudreau, Herscher’s Molly Huizenga, Peotone’s Kate Cuthbertson and Reed-Custer’s Margaret Dockery.

Wilmington's Alaina Clark takes a shot on goal during the game against Momence on April 4, 2025. (Nicholas Holstein)

The IHSSCA also gives out a Sportsmanship Cup award to a team from each section, and Bradley-Bourbonnais and Reed-Custer received the award in Section 14 and Section 13, respectively.

Several local players also were recognized individually for their sportsmanship throughout the season, including Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Sophia DeCarlo, Kankakee’s Ana Lopez and Beecher’s Charlotte Farrar in Section 14.

In Section 13, Wilmington’s Hannah Basinger, Manteno’s Ava Derrico, Reed-Custer’s Abigail Koonce, Herscher’s Maddie MacGilvary and Peotone’s Allie Walsh were All-Sectional Sportsmanship selections.