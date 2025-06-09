Four local girls soccer players receive IHSSCA All-State honors

The offseason accolades have started pouring in for high school girls soccer players in Illinois, with a number of area athletes being recognized by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Jocelyn Zettergren was one of 10 goalkeepers given IHSSCA All-State honors and one of four local players to make the All-State team. Beecher’s Grace Durante, Peotone’s Allie Werner and Wilmington’s Alaina Clark made the cut among position players.
In addition to these all-staters, 13 players were named to All-Sectional teams by the IHSSCA, and six more received All-Sectional honorable mention nods.
Nia Lawrence of Bradley-Bourbonnais and Jocelyn Sanchez of Kankakee were both recognized on the Section 14 All-Sectional team, as were Beecher’s Teagan Claus and Ava Gaidar.
In Section 13, Herscher’s Gianna High, Gianni Jaime and Danica Woods were give All-Sectional honors. Peotone had a pair of players make the cut in Peyton Bisping and Callie Weiss, while Wilmington’s Audrey Powlick and Addison Van Duyne did, as well. Manteno’s Emily Horath and Reed-Custer’s Gwen Stewart rounded out the area’s All-Sectional selections.
Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Aaliyah Lanum and Harper Tollefson were honorable mention All-Sectional picks in Section 14, joined by Kankakee’s Regina Vazquez. Herscher’s Leia Haubner, Manteno’s Peyton Boros and Reed-Custer’s Hailey Compton were honorable mentions in Section 13.
The IHSSCA also puts together an All-Sectional All-Academic team, with Zettergren, Kankakee’s Alexsandra Quintinar and Beecher’s Savannah Farrar making the team in Section 14. Section 13’s All-Academic team included Clark for Wilmington, Manteno’s Kaylee Boudreau, Herscher’s Molly Huizenga, Peotone’s Kate Cuthbertson and Reed-Custer’s Margaret Dockery.
The IHSSCA also gives out a Sportsmanship Cup award to a team from each section, and Bradley-Bourbonnais and Reed-Custer received the award in Section 14 and Section 13, respectively.
Several local players also were recognized individually for their sportsmanship throughout the season, including Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Sophia DeCarlo, Kankakee’s Ana Lopez and Beecher’s Charlotte Farrar in Section 14.
In Section 13, Wilmington’s Hannah Basinger, Manteno’s Ava Derrico, Reed-Custer’s Abigail Koonce, Herscher’s Maddie MacGilvary and Peotone’s Allie Walsh were All-Sectional Sportsmanship selections.