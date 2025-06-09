315 Music Fest rocks

Chris Daughtry performs during the Bradley 315 Music Fest with his band, Daughtry, on Friday, June 6, 2025. Daughtry performed for more than an hour. (Bill Jurevich for Shaw Local New)

BRADLEY – While fireworks and a drone show filled the nighttime sky above the Northfield Square mall site where the second Bradley 315 Music Fest took place, audiences filled the area where performers entertained the crowd.

Preliminary attendance figures show the three nights of music – Thursday, Friday and Saturday – had more than 20,000 concertgoers in Bradley.

Event co-chairwoman Heatherann Olson reported Thursday attendance at 3,661; Friday, 6,748; and Saturday, 10,018. Sunday’s activities brought in about 200.

Based on these figures, the three days of live music attracted an audience of 20,427, inches above the 20,000 mark event organizers targeted.

The weekend was highlighted by the musical acts of Flo Rida on Thursday, Daughtry on Friday and Alabama on Saturday.

Olson said the Saturday show, which featured country music legendary band, Alabama, could have brought in a slightly higher audience had it not been for a light rain which began at about 7 p.m.

“I’m very pleased. Very pleased,” Olson said Sunday afternoon as the final day began to wind down. “I’m pleased we hit that 20,000 target. We always want to exceed our goal.”

Olson said for the most part, the audience was well-behaved. She did note there were a couple of skirmishes Friday night, but the vast majority of the audience simply came to enjoy the music and the community.

“We has already started talking about next year. It’s on the next show.”