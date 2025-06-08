State Rep. Haas hosts job fair

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, has announced a free job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, June 11, at the Knights of Columbus, 187 S. Indiana Ave. in Kankakee.

More than 40 employers will be present at the event, including Nucor Steel, PACE, Illinois Department of Transportation, Riverside Healthcare, the Illinois State Police and the City of Kankakee.

The event will also include free workshops: “How to Navigate Through the State of Illinois Hiring Process” at 9 a.m.; “How to Write a Resume to Get Noticed,” 10 a.m.; and “I Have an Interview...Now What?” 11 a.m.

For more information and a full list of participating employers, visit rephaas.com.