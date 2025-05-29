Bradley hires new firefighter

BRADLEY – The Bradley Fire Department is up to its full staffing level.

At Tuesday’s Village Board meeting, the department’s 12th full-time firefighter/paramedic took the oath of office, and his first day with the department is Thursday.

Daniel Hill, 25, of Bourbonnais, a 2018 graduate of Manteno High School, is the newest member of the force, which operates out of two village locations.

Although Hill is a new hire, he is not new to the department. Hill had served four years as a part-time member of the force. He also served on the Bourbonnais Fire Protection District for six months in 2024.

“My goal was to get on with Bradley,” he said after taking the oath in front of the Village Board and family members.

The department comprises 12 full-time firefighters under interim Chief Jim Spoon. The department also has nine part-time staff members.