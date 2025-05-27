Area athletes earn gold in eight events at IESA State Track and Field Championships

Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center’s Brayden Domont was crowned a state champion at the IESA Class 3A and 4A State Track and Field Championships held May 23 and 24, winning the eighth grade boys Class 4A 1,600 meters (4:27.72). He also took third in the 800 meters (2:02.95). Seventh grader Damian Ramirez took second in the boys 1,600 (4:57.14) from BUGC.

Also among the 4A boys, Kankakee eighth grader Kendrick Krite took gold in the discus (50.27 m). Kankakee took second in the 4x400 relay (3:40.33) and third in the 4x100 relay (46.49 s), both on the eight grade boys side.

In Class 3A, Bradley Central’s Jamaree Chamberlain placed third in the boys eighth grade long jump (5.62 m).

In the Class 2A finals, held alongside Class 1A on May 16 and 17, the Bishop McNamara seventh grade girls team took third place as a team (31 points), trailing Oakwood (40) and Normal Metcalf (31.5). Haven Barwegen took silver in the 800 meters (2:26.10) and bronze in the 1,600 (5:34.10). Jordyn Lewis earned silver in the long jump (4.72 m).

Coal City’s eighth grade girls team took home a first place finish as a team in Class 3A. The Coalers took a narrow win with 29 points, just ahead of Effingham and Robinson Nuttall (28 apiece). The Coal City eighth grade boys also had a strong showing, tying for third place in 3A (37) as the highest-placing local boys team in any class.

Marina Figge took gold for the Coalers in the girls 3A eighth grade long jump (5.26 m). She also took second in the 200 meters (26.62 s) and third in the 100 meters (12.78 s). For the eighth grade boys, the 4x400 relay earned gold (1:39.01) while Rylan DeMichele took silver in the shot put (14.57 m).

Reed-Custer took 3A gold in the 4x400 relay (4:17.66). The Comets also had some high finishers at the seventh grade level. On the girls side, Payton Pivonka took second in both the 400 meters (1:02.20) and 800 meters (2:25.33). For the boys, Bryce Lamb took third in the pole vault (3.00 m). Beecher seventh grader Benjamin Jerkatis won the 3A boys discus (41.20 m).

Momence seventh grader Ashay Dangerfield won a girls Class 2A state title in the 100 meters (12.99 s) and placed second in the 200 meters (27.39 s). On the boys side in 2A, Gardner seventh grader Kash Olsen took gold in the 400 meters (56.84 s) and bronze in the 800 meters (2:11.90).

Over in Class 1A, St. Anne’s eighth grade team took second in the 4x100 relay (49.05 s) with Milford’s team taking third in the same race (49.56 s).