Manteno baseball, Herscher softball win regional titles: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

IHSA Class 2A Chicago University Regional championship

(1) Manteno 8, (4) Beecher 1: A five-run fifth inning Saturday allowed Manteno (21-7) to turn what had been a close game through four innings into an 8-1 win. They led 2-1 entering the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth. Connor Harrod went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run and two steals. Maddox Toepper and Jake Stevens had two RBIs apiece. Nolan Canfield picked up the win, allowing one hit and one run over five innings while recording eight strikeouts. Braden Campbell struck out three over two one-hit innings.

Beecher (14-17) had Ryan Cruz deliver an RBI single in the top of the fourth. He went 1 for 3 while Steven Fezler walked and later scored on Cruz’s hit.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional championship

(1) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, (4) Milford 2: Aiden Frerichs went 2 for 3 Saturday with a two-run double, but the Bearcats (17-16) came up a couple of runs shy of a regional title. Colt Halpin was 1 for 3 with a walk and a run. Caleb Clutteur allowed seven hits and four runs, two earned, over 5⅓ innings. He had 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

IHSA Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional championship

(2)Chicago Christian 10, (3)Peotone 0: The Blue Devils (10-19) saw their season come to an end Saturday in the regional championship. Everett Carder went 1 for 2 with a single, the team’s lone hit.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Marian Catholic 2: The Boilermakers (18-17) put an end to a five-game losing streak with a road win in the regular season finale on Saturday. They had just three hits as a team but took six walks and were hit by a pair of pitches. Byron Sumrall was 2 for 3 with a run while Liam Martin was 1 for 2 with a walk. Three pitchers combined to allow three hits over five innings, with Nathan Lindsay striking out four batters in 1⅓ shutout innings.

Charlie Due Wood Bat Invite

East Peoria 12, Kankakee 0: The Kays (10-20) fell in the first of two games on Saturday as they competed in tournament play to wrap the regular season. Bryce Deany had the team’s only hit, a single, while also drawing a walk.

Springfield Southeast 11, Kankakee 0: The regular season came to an end for Kankakee (10-21) with a loss in their second game on Saturday. Alexander Grill, Jacob Vinardi and Jaden Villafuerte each singled for the Kays. Vinardi and Parker Zubrys each stole two bases.

Softball

IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional championship

(2) Herscher 11, (3) Prairie Central 8: Despite a five-run rally from Prairie Central in the top of the seventh inning Saturday, Herscher (21-11) held on to win its third straight regional title. The Tigers scored four runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings to pad their lead heading into the seventh. Chloe Kinkade went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run while Keira Ahramovich went 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs. Abby Overacker was 1 for 2 with two walks and two runs.

Boys tennis

IHSA Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectionals: Bradley-Bourbonnais junior Isaiah Sharda qualified for state with a third-place finish in singles at the IHSA Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectionals on Saturday. He beat Lincoln-Way West’s Donovan Ring 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals to clinch a spot at state and then fell in the semis before winning the third-place match 6-3, 6-1 over Homewood-Flossmoor’s JoNick Coleman.

The Boilermakers placed fifth as a team with 11 points while Kankakee tied for ninth with no team points.

Boys volleyball

IHSA Lincoln-Way East Regional quarterfinals

(5) Oak Forest 2, (13) Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Bradley-Bourbonnais boys volleyball team wrapped its inaugural season with a loss in the regional quarterfinals on Saturday. The Boilermakers went 4-25 overall this season.

(4) Andrew 2, (14) Kankakee 0: The season ended for the Kays Saturday as they opened postseason play with a loss in the regional quarterfinals. They finished their first season as a varsity program with an 8-10 record.