Sunday fire in Bradley claims man’s life

BRADLEY – A 72-year-old Bradley man died as a result of injuries he sustained Sunday in a structure fire.

Eldon C. Childs, 72, was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center at 12:03 p.m., Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

Bradley Fire Chief Jim Spoon said firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at approximately 10:58 a.m. in the 400 block of North Washington Avenue.

The cause of the fire was determined to be smoking material that was improperly disposed of, Spoon said.

The fire caused about $100,000 in damage.

Bradley was assisted by Limestone, Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Aroma Park departments.