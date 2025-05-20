Sunday fire in Bradley claims man’s life

BRADLEY – A 72-year-old Bradley man died as a result of injuries he sustained Sunday in a structure fire.
Eldon C. Childs, 72, was pronounced dead at Riverside Medical Center at 12:03 p.m., Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.
Bradley Fire Chief Jim Spoon said firefighters responded to a call of a house fire at approximately 10:58 a.m. in the 400 block of North Washington Avenue.
The cause of the fire was determined to be smoking material that was improperly disposed of, Spoon said.
The fire caused about $100,000 in damage.
Bradley was assisted by Limestone, Bourbonnais, Kankakee and Aroma Park departments.