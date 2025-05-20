Pilgrimage of faith: Kankakee church hosts National Eucharistic Pilgrimage en route to L.A.

The Rev. Matthew Pratscher, pastor of St. John Paul II, carries the Eucharist in the monstrance as the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage arrived to St. John Paul II parish grounds on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage, part of the St. Katharine Drexel Route, was greeted by more than 200 worshipers outside the St. John Paul II‘s Settles Center on a cool, sunny and breezy early Sunday evening to start the local celebration of the historic event.

Upon arriving at the Settles Center right at 6:30 p.m., from its beginning in Indianapolis, the Eucharist, or Blessed Sacrament, was displayed in the monstrance that was incensed as “O Salutaris (O Saving Victim)” was sung.

After a brief moment of adoration and a prayer, the “Pange Lingua” was sung and the procession began. The Rev. Matthew Pratscher, pastor of St. John Paul II, carried the Eucharist in the monstrance, and the procession commenced north to West Hawkins Street and to the front of the church on 10th Avenue.

Along the procession the Litany of the Most Blessed Sacrament was spoken by the Rev. John Horan with participation by the parishioners and worshipers.

Hundreds walk in the procession as the Eucharist in the monstrance is carried around St. John Paul II parish grounds during the National Eucharistic Pilgrimage stop in Kankakee on Sunday, May 18, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Once inside the church, the worshipers filled the pews to capacity with others standing in the back. More prayers were said and songs sung, including “The Strife is Over,” followed by prayers of psalms.

Pratscher gave a short reading from Hebrews and a homily before the “Canticle of Mary” was sung. He then led the intercessions and the Lord’s Prayer.

After the concluding prayer was read, there was a brief moment of adoration and the Rite of Benediction was sung. Another prayer was said, as well as The Divine Praises.

Adoration continued through the night inside St. John Paul II, as it remained open for all who wanted to worship the Blessed Sacrament which remained in the front of the church until 7 a.m.

The pilgrimage made earlier stops on Sunday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Paxton and at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman.

A Votive Mass of the Most Holy Eucharist was held at 7:30 a.m. Monday at St. John Paul II, celebrated by the Most Rev. Dennis Spies, auxiliary bishop of the Diocese of Joliet. The pilgrimage then moved to Bishop McNamara Catholic High School as the Eucharist traveled in a Ford Transit van for another procession and Holy Hour of adoration.

The Eucharist was at Bishop McNamara from 9 to 10:30 a.m. for a time for prayer, worship and fellowship. The National Eucharistic Pilgrimage then moved on to Peoria on its way to Los Angeles.

The St. Katharine Drexel Route of the pilgrimage will conclude June 20-22 during Corpus Christi weekend in Los Angeles, where it will process the Lord around the downtown Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

For more information on the route, visit eucharisticpilgrimage.org.