KHS tightens requirements to walk in graduation ceremony

This will be the first year Kankakee High School is hosting a second ceremony in the summer for late graduates. Students who haven't earned all necessary credits in time for the May 22 ceremony may be eligible to walk the stage July 29. (Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Kankakee High School seniors who haven’t earned enough credits to graduate won’t be allowed to walk in Thursday’s commencement, a change in practice from years past when students close to the finish line were allowed to participate.

May 8 was the final day for students to have completed all of their coursework to participate in the May 22 ceremony.

Seniors are still eligible to complete their courses by June 5 and/or during summer school, which runs June 15 through July 17 for high schoolers.

Students who take the extra time to finish courses by June 5 or utilizing credit recovery or summer school programs will be eligible to participate in a later graduation ceremony on July 29.

This will be the first time the high school is hosting a second ceremony for late graduates.

“That’s a different practice, but it’s an important practice,” Superintendent Teresa Lance said during last week’s Kankakee School Board meeting.

“Because the principal, Dr. (Albert) Brass, he has to stand on this stage and certify in front of this Board of Education that he attests that every single student that walks across that stage has earned the credits to graduate.

“I will not put his license or career on the line, so students, if you do not have the credits, you will not be able to participate on May 22, but we will have a special ceremony for you; that date is July 29.”

In the past, students were allowed to walk the stage if they hadn’t earned all of the credits needed to graduate, though they wouldn’t be receiving diplomas.

“I’m not allowing that to happen,” Lance said. “I think it sends a false positive.”

The number of students who may be able to set their sights on graduating in July instead of May is roughly 60, she said.

About 368 students are in the current senior class.

“I think ethically, it’s the right thing to do,” Lance added. “[It’s for] equity too. You have students who have actually done the work and earned the right to walk across the stage.

“I believe that if our students focus, they can get it done, but they have to attend summer school if they are short, or else they’ll be coming back [next year].”

Board members sworn in

Also during the May 12 meeting, the five members elected and re-elected to the seven-member Kankakee School Board in April took oaths of office.

This included incumbents Jess Gathing Jr., Tracy Verrett and Darrell Williams as well as two newcomers, Susan Lopez and Kathy Yancy-Smith.

Members of the Kankakee School Board and their families stand on stage as five members take oaths of office on May 12, 2025, at Kankakee High School. New members (center) include Susan Lopez and Kathy Yancy-Smith. (Stephanie Markham)

The board also elected its officer positions, including Chris Bohlen as president, Gathing as vice president and Suzy Berrones as secretary.

Mary Archie, a member for eight years, did not run for re-election.

“To the new people here, I would like to say to you, God bless you,” Archie said. “Seriously, because you’re serving the public and our children.”

Cynthia Veronda, who took on a three-month appointment after the death of board member Deb Johnston, ran as a write-in candidate, but lost her seat to Yancy-Smith.

“Being on the board of education is a great responsibility, if we carefully read our emails, BoardDocs and ask the questions needed before we cast our votes,” Veronda said. “I wish you all well and hope you enjoy your role.”