Harris to be sentenced Aug. 7 on contempt charge

KANKAKEE – Found guilty for direct contempt of court earlier this month, Xandria Harris learned Friday her sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 7.

Harris was held in direct contempt of court during the murder trial last September of her co-defendant and boyfriend, Darius Sullivan.

Sullivan shot and killed Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounded now-retired Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey in December 2021.

Sullivan was convicted of murder, attempted murder and endangering the lives of his three children when he shot two Bradley officers in December 2021.

Harris is facing the same charges.

Her trial is set for Sept. 8 before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott. It is expected to last two weeks.

In January, Bradshaw-Elliott sentenced Sullivan to natural life in prison for Rittmanic’s murder and 80 years, plus natural life, for the attempted murder of Bailey.

The sentences will be served consecutively, meaning Sullivan will serve one sentence and then the other.

The shooting occurred when the officers answered a call at Comfort Inn about dogs being left in a vehicle for several hours. The vehicle was registered to Harris.

During Sullivan’s trial, Harris refused to answer questions in the case, although Bradshaw-Elliott ordered Harris to testify after permitting prosecutors to question her through use immunity.

Use immunity allows a defendant to testify without that testimony being used against them in their trial.

Harris refused to testify. She said she was exercising her Fifth Amendment right.

However, when granted use immunity, the person must testify or be held in contempt.