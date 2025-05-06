Gathered in prayer

Over 100 people gathered to pray on the Kankakee County Courthouse lawn during the National Day of Prayer held on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Provided by Kankakee County State's Attorney Office)

KANKAKEE – Jim Rowe is Kankakee County’s top law enforcement official. The Kankakee County Courthouse is where he plies his sharp skills as its top prosecutor.

But on this day of temperamental weather, he was more preacher than prosecutor.

Rowe was the chief sponsor of the second Kankakee County National Day of Prayer as the law books and the courthouse gavel gave way to song, reflection and faith.

The National Day of Prayer has been designated by Congress and held on the first Thursday of May as people are asked to “turn to God in prayer and meditation.”

Rowe was quick to acknowledge this an event normally not seen near the front steps of the courthouse.

He said the day of prayer is much more than an event.

The Day of Prayer, Rowe said, is to remind all that “justice is not just a process.”

Rather, he said to those gathered, “it is a moral pursuit.”

“That behind every case file is a person. Behind every courtroom decision is a ripple effect felt by children, by parents, by neighbors, by entire communities,” he said.

By joining together law enforcement, community leaders, citizens and people of faith, “we affirm that justice does not operate in isolation.

“It operates in relationship. And relationships require reflection, shared values and the acknowledgement that we need not only one another, but we need guidance greater than ourselves,” he said.

In a society which adheres to the strict principal of the separation of church and state, the event stood out as somewhat unusual.

An opening prayer was led by Rowe. The focus was targeting prayer to help heal and restore families in need of healing.

It began:

“Lord, we stand today on public ground – openly, boldly – because there is no part of this country and no place in our system untouched by the aches of broken families. And so while I may not pray today with perfect words, I do pray with a heavy heart."

In the prayer, Rowe spoke of the family struggles which fill courtrooms.

“... Children caught in crossfire that isn’t theirs, homes divided by violence, addiction, silence or absence. We see sons who’ve never known their fathers, mothers worn down by survival, neighbors numbing their pain with anything they can find.”

More simply put.

“Family homes meant for safety have become places of trauma,” he said. “And too often, those fractures echo all the way to our courtrooms.”

So, he continued in the prayer, “We ask You now – on this public land, under the watchful eye of Heaven and the gaze of a hurting community – Lord, heal what’s been broken."

The audience continued to grow in numbers. It reached its peak about 30 minutes after its 5:30 p.m. start.

Those standing near and far from the podium were captured by Rowe’s words. Some had arms stretched outward, most stood transfixed.

Terri Grant, of Bourbonnais, was one such person. Saying she could not be more pleased with this event being held, she spoke of the afflictions facing so many within the community and nation.

“We need to do this for our community. We need to gather together,” she said while noting the overcast day seemingly cleared as the event started.

“This nearly brings me to tears,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only several feet from Grant stood Jennifer Kravat of Kankakee. She said a family member works in Rowe’s office. She had been asked to attend. She said she was glad she came to the north lawn.

“This is very important. Our community needs prayer. We need God to cover this city in prayer.”

Aidan Kravat, Jennifer’s 27-year-old son, echoed much of what she had said, but added: This is such a positive event.

“You see no negativity,” he said. “There is no reaction to this being on the courthouse lawn.”

Ismael Lara, of Kankakee, was standing on the west side of the gathering. This was the second day of prayer event for him, having attended in 2024.

As rain drops began to fall, he expressed his desire that more people would have found time and the need to attend.

“We all wish for more people,” he said. “We need people to come back to God. That’s what we need.”

Seated in a lawn chair was the Rev. John Peeters, pastor of Kankakee’s St. Patrick Catholic Church, only a couple blocks south of the courthouse.

“I’m glad to see so many people out here. This is a great turnout,” Peeters said. “We need to be reminded every day of the importance of the Lord. We can’t live without that.”

He noted the enthusiasm of the crowd gathered.

He said the energy is very important, but it needs to be put into action within the community.