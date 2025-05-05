Heard on the Street: Maronich steps down at Riverside; Pizza Stone Express to close

When Carl Maronich arrived at Riverside Healthcare in 2006 as the director of communications and marketing, he did not have a set timeline as to how long he would be at the site.

He could never have imagined his largely behind-the-scenes stay would have lasted until mid-2025, for a total of 19 years.

The 63-year-old Maronich will end his Riverside career May 16. A farewell party celebrating Maronich’s Kankakee-based career was held Friday at Hoppy Pig.

A former newspaperman with Shaw Media and the Dixon Telegraph, where he served as a reporter and then a city editor, evolved into a career in the healthcare industry.

Following his news career, Maronich transitioned into a communication position at Dixon’s Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital, a post he held for 14 years before planting his roots in Kankakee and Riverside.

Maronich had no idea his stay in Kankakee would be his final stop in the world of being a spokesman.

He did note that when he came on board at Riverside, the marketing department featured a staff of four. It now has a staff of eight.

“I didn’t think it would be this long. Phil (Kambic, Riverside’s president and CEO) had just taken over as CEO. I don’t know if I had in my mind it would be this long, but I’m grateful it was. It’s been a great run.”

Maronich had been contemplating this move for about a year. He moved to Oak Park three years ago and commuting for the Downers Grove North High School and Marycrest College (of Davenport, Iowa) graduate has been a grind.

Between his professional duties and the wide range of community activities, including the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra board and a WKAN Saturday morning radio show, Maronich has also forged his way into the world of entertainment.

In 2021, he earned a Fine Arts master’s degree as a playwright from Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

He has already penned a handful of plays. He describes this chapter of his life as something of a “different challenge.”

“I don’t know if it’s lucrative. I’m starting to get some traction. I’ve always been interested in writing,” he said.

Maronich is hopeful this will be a smooth transition for all.

Riverside officials have found a replacement for Maronich. The administration has not yet released the name. They stated they don’t want to take away from Maronich’s celebration.

Maronich is not sure how the final two weeks of his Riverside career will be marked. He did make one declaration.

“I’m not sure I’m going to get much done on the last day,” he said.

He turned serious.

“I’ve really been blessed to have such a great team around me,” Maronich said.”

Pizza Stone Express to close

Momence will soon have one fewer dining option.

The family-owned Pizza Stone Express restaurant at 119 W. Washington St., Momence, will be closing its doors May 31.

The establishment did not renew its liquor license at the end of April in anticipation of the closing.

The restaurant’s ownership announced its decision in an April 26 Facebook post.

Father-son duo Avelino and Eric Vela took over Pizza Stone Express in February 2017, according to its website.

“It has been a true honor to be able to serve this wonderful community for the past 8 years,” Eric Vela said in the post. “Many deciding factors have went into this and it was not an easy decision by any means. I want to thank each and every one of you for the support over the past 8 years, it has been an incredible journey.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The owners are encouraging customers to come in by the end of the month and use any gift cards.

5 Star Wings adds outdoor deck

With warmer weather upon us, it’s a great time to dine outside in Kankakee. Outdoor dining is now available at 5 Star Wings at 125 W. Station St. in Kankakee.

Owner-operator Troy Clark added outdoor decks on each side of his front entrance that were completed Monday.

“My seating goes from 48 to 78 [patrons],” Clark said.

The decks come with benches so diners can sit and enjoy the outdoors while savoring the wings, chicken, ribs, sandwiches, fish and a variety of side dishes.

Clark said the decks were built by his longtime friend, Nelson Sims, a former Kankakee resident who now lives in California.

“He used to build houses around here,” Clark said. “He and his father, they built like nice houses. He still has family around here.”

5 Star Wings has been at its current location for five years, after three years at a storefront on Court Street.

The decks still need some finishing touches, including signage on the front, facing Station Street.

The restaurant is open every day, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The menu has a variety of southern cooking, including deep-fried Cajun catfish or the perfection of Cajun chicken dinners, catfish nuggets, pork chops and ribeye steaks.