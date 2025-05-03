Play ball! Bradley’s 315 Sports Park opens

Bradley's 315 Sports Park will open this weekend as it hosts 50 boys' travel baseball teams at the new state-of-the-art complex. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BRADLEY – The first pitch at the 315 Sports Park flew across home plate at about 6 p.m. Friday.

While it was delivered by a youngster and was nothing more than the best fastball the hurler could muster, it was historic nonetheless – weather permitting, of course.

When the brand new baseball crossed home plate it ushered in a dramatically new era, specifically for Bradley, and generally for Kankakee County, in terms of youth sports and economic development.

The age-old, two-word expression commonly tossed about in baseball parks across the United States – Play ball! – has taken on a far greater meaning than anyone could have ever imagined.

In an effort to capitalize on the revenue stream of youth baseball, softball and soccer, Bradley, when all is said and done, will have invested some $47 million in constructing a youth sports complex unlike any other within Kankakee County or in any other complex in this entire region.

No expense has been spared.

This weekend, 50 teams representing travel baseball teams both local and from afar converged at 315 Sports Park, the nearly 127-acre, 12-fully-turfed field complex immediately east of the Bradley Commons shopping center.

A site which only two years ago was a farm owned by Bourbonnais’ Jerry Alexander is now a new mecca for youth baseball, softball and soccer.

It is a site to behold.

‘Unreal’ community impact

That description comes from John Pieritz, of Moline-based JP Sports and Entertainment, the company in charge of recruiting and hosting youth games at the site.

“The impact these parks have on a local community is unreal. What has been built in Bradley is unbelievable. Bradley did not hold back. Teams will be blown away,” Pieritz said.

While weekend No. 1 will attract 50 teams of 9 to 14 year olds. Weekend No. 2, from May 9-11, the slate will grow to 74.

There will be a constant uptick in teams as summer draws closer and as all 12 fields become ready for play. The first weekend will have six fields hosting games.

The 41-year-old Pieritz, who has an admitted love affair with all things baseball, said by the last weekend of June, there are 148 teams scheduled to converge on Bradley.

The weekend of the 50th annual Bourbonnais Friendship Festival, there could be as many as 8,000 players, coaches, umpires, family, friends and casual spectators headed to Bradley to watch baseball.

Pieritz estimated some 2,000 families could be on hand the last weekend of June.

“That’s the impact these facilities can have. When these are done right, they can be very successful and Bradley has done it right,” he said.

It will be up to team JP Sports to turn Bradley’s creation into a local economic engine.

While Bradley leadership will keep its eyes focused on the park’s operation, it will be up to JP Sports to manage the bats and balls.

In its simplest form, Bradley built and owns the site; JP Sports will bring in the teams and the umpires. They will be in charge of all things baseball and softball, including supplying the actual baseballs and softballs.

Bradley makes its money through the rental of the playing fields.

Bradley finance director Rob Romo said the weekend’s play will bring the village $10,000 in rental fees. Through this first season, he is estimating the village will pull in $300,000.

Growing revenues

Income will grow in subsequent years, the thought is, as word spreads and as more teams seek to play here.

“We will do our best to make this place a success,” Pieritz said.

He said success is not guaranteed, of course, but Bradley has put everything in place to make it a success.

“The people of Bradley get it. This is a first-class facility,” he said.

Pieritz and his crew manage complexes across the Midwest. Bradley is just part of their portfolio.

“We take this very seriously,” he said of the company founded in 2010. “We have to put on a good event. We do it the right way. We’ve built a reputation and people trust us.”

It was only two summers ago, these acres were growing corn and soybeans.

The farm was owned by Alexander. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson had an idea. He approached Alexander about the availability of the land.

The 126.3-acre plot was purchased in April 2023 by Bradley for $2,550,250, or $20,192 an acre.

Watson never looked back. Alexander may have.

“I think I sold it too cheap,” he said with a chuckle earlier this week.

Alexander has visited the site throughout the construction process. Each visit he said he leaves more impressed.

With development only started about 13 months ago, the speed and development have left Alexander nearly speechless.

“Watson has so much foresight,” Alexander said. “He’s done so much for Bradley.”

But will it be successful? Alexander said he has no idea. This type of development is out of his field of expertise.

“I do know this: This property is totally transformed. I believe this will be great for everyone. I’m just amazed,” he said of the location he had owned for some eight years.

He said the property was initially targeted to be a housing subdivision. When the housing market tanked in 2008, so did that plan.

He eventually acquired it and had it farmed. He simply bided his time.

Costly project

Watson said the past 18 months have been filled with more decisions than any baseball manager could possibly juggle. He said there will most certainly be an error or two made along the way, but even Gold Glove shortstops botch a grounder every now and then.

He said this first year will come with many learning opportunities.

The mayor could be more relieved to see fields ready for game action.

“Let me say this: I’m happy to get this off our plate,” Watson said of construction. “There will be issues. I know that. We will learn much this first year.”

One thing learned was the cost of construction headed north in a significant way. He had initially targeted a $30 million price tag.

Well known for his number-crunching skills, Watson missed the mark by a whopping 50%.

Prices crept up. So did development ideas. He said the idea was to build the complex correctly the first time.

The site features walking paths, a full-service restaurant, two other food preparation sites at opposite ends of the property, two ponds and a children’s playground, among other features.

He is confident this will be the premier youth sports complex in the upper Midwest.

“It’s class,” Watson said. “We set out to be the premier site. I want this to be the destination of choice.”