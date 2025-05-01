Kankakee’s Alexander Grill walks off Bloom: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Baseball

Kankakee 12, Bloom 11: Alexander Grill’s RBI single plated Bryce Arceneaux for a walk-off Kankakee (5-14, 5-9 Southland Athletic Conference) win Wednesday. Grill was 4 for 5 and also scored a run. Jaden Villafuerte hit a pinch-hit two-run double to tie it two batters before Grill’s winner. Noah Hileman was 3 for 4 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Parker Zubrys had a three-run double. He also earned the win in relief with ⅔ of a perfect inning.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Hinckley-Big Rock 8: After the Panthers (6-9) saw their 8-3 lead evaporate with no outs in the top of the seventh, Case Christensen hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh that brought home Reed Millette. Christensen was 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Millette and Logan Conger each went 2 for 4 and scored, Millette scoring twice. Cameron Gray threw a scoreless seventh inning following the five-run barrage to earn the win in relief.

Herscher 7, Watseka 5: After watching Watseka erase their early 5-0 deficit, the Tigers scored runs on a Payten Young triple and a Keegan Andre double in the second to improve to 21-4. Logan Egerton was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Tanner Jones also had a pair of hits and an RBI. Nash Brubaker pitched a complete game and allowed five runs (two earned) on four hits, a walk and seven strikeouts.

Mason Galyen was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Warriors (4-10). Seth Dirks and Andrew Shoemaker each doubled and scored, with Dirks driving in a run. Quinn Starkey threw 5 ⅓ innings of relief, allowing two earned runs on four hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

Milford 13, St. Anne-Donovan 0: Caleb Clutteur’s three-hit shutout included 10 strikeouts of six-inning, walk-free baseball for the Bearcats (10-11). Beau Wright and Lucas Summers each had three hits. Wright doubled, drove in four and scored three runs. Summers had three runs and RBIs apiece.

Brandon Schoth was 2 for 3 for the Cardinals (7-7), with Carter Ponton adding a single.

Reed-Custer 13, Momence 0: The Comets (12-10) stayed hot, winning their third game in as many days by a combined 30-2 margin. Landen Robinson raked two doubles, drove in a run and scored three times. Alex Bielfeldt was 3 for 3 with a double, a run and an RBI. Joe Bembenek and Thomas Emery each had two hits and two RBIs, with Bembenek adding two runs and Emery scoring thrice. Jacob Reardon tossed a pair of perfect innings before Kaden Klein allowed a hit and two walks over three innings.

Shane Cook recorded the lone hit for Momence (5-10).

Coal City 15, Seneca 5: Coal City (16-7) snapped a three-game skid in runaway fashion. A.J. Wills was 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs. He also allowed four earned runs on six hits, two walks and three strikeouts in six innings. Gabe McHugh was 3 for 5 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Lance Cuddy and Donnie Ladas each had a pair of hits.

Peotone 11, Horizon Science Academy 1: Josh Barta nearly pitched his second no-hitter in as many weeks, allowing an unearned run on a hit and three walks to go with 10 strikeouts in a five-inning complete game as the Blue Devils improved to 7-13. Tyler Leitelt was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run. Andrew Barta tripled, drove in three and scored twice.

Hoopeston 12, Cissna Park 2: The Timberwolves (2-14, 1-8 Vermilion Valley Conference) claimed an early 2-0 lead, but saw the Cornjerkers scored a dozen unanswered runs in a six-inning tilt. Jream Renteria and Seth Walder were each 2 for 3 with an RBI. Joah Henrichs singled and scored.

Softball

Oak Forest 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: A three-run Oak Forest fifth, including two unearned runs, proved to be the difference at Bradley-Bourbonnais (13-8-1) Wednesday. Olivia Wollman was 2 for 4 with a home run, and also allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, a walk and three strikeouts in three innings of relief. Abbie Hofbauer was 2 for 2 with a double. Suttyn Hop had an RBI double. Bristol Schriefer had a pair of hits.

Herscher 6, Yorkville Christian 2: The Tigers (13-8) ended a three-game losing streak Wednesday. Chloe Kinkade doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Keira Ahramovich was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Anistin Hackley also had a pair of hits. Lily Tucek was the winning pitcher after allowing no runs on a hit, three walks and three strikeouts in 4 ⅔ relief innings.

Milford-Cissna Park 14, St. Anne 0: Kami Muehling’s one-hit, two-walk shutout propelled the Bearcats (11-7) Wednesday. She was also 2 for 3 with a triple and three runs. Addison Lucht homered, doubled and scored four runs. Madisyn Laffoon was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Lillie Harris was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Jovi Kunsch had the lone hit for St. Anne (2-8).

Peotone 16, Horizon Academy 1: The Blue Devils (12-8) extended their winning streak to six games behind Sophie Klawitter’s one-hitter. All 12 outs she recorded were via strikeout in the four-inning win. Autumn Clay, Caelan Farmer, Layla Johnson and Payton Schnelle each had two hits. Clay and Farmer each scored twice and drove in a pair while Schnelle had a team-high three RBIs.

Seneca 9, Coal City 4: Coal City (15-7) had an 11-8 advantage in the hit department, but had three errors in the field that proved costly in Wednesday’s nonconference tilt. Khloe Picard was 2 for 4 with a home run. Kaycee Graf doubled twice, drove in a pair and scored. Addison Harvey and Masyn Kuder had two-hit games, with Harvey driving in a run and Kuder scoring twice.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 4, Thornwood 2: No individual stats were immediately available for the Kays, who are now 12-5 and 7-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference.