Central extends RVC lead with win over Beecher: Tuesday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Central 9, Beecher 3: When the top two teams in the River Valley Conference standings met in Beecher on Tuesday, it was first-place Central (8-8, 6-1 RVC) that managed to surge for a big win to get a little more breathing room over second-place Beecher (8-10, 4-3 RVC).

“That’s a good baseball team, a great coach, a great program,” Central head coach Brian Kohn said. “There’s not a whole lot of words other than ‘big’ for that one. It was a big win.”

Central’s Blake Chandler allowed just one hit through the first five innings before Beecher rallied for three runs in the sixth to cut a 4-0 Central lead to 4-3.

The Comets bounced back in the top of the seventh for five insurance runs, and Chandler tossed a scoreless bottom half of the inning to pick up the win. He had nine strikeouts in the game and allowed just six hits. Brayden Meents was 1 for 1 with a home run, two walks, an RBI and three runs. Owen Palmateer was 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.

“I could go on for a long time about stuff we did well today,” Kohn said. “About a month ago, we were looking for something like this.”

Beecher's Ryan Cruz, left, and Steven Fezler, right, touch helmets after Cruz's 2-run home run in the sixth inning of a game against Central on April 29,2025. (Nicholas Holstein)

For Beecher, Ryan Cruz was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run. Steven Fezler was 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run while Nolen Lane was 1 for 4 with a run.

Bishop McNamara 8, Timothy Christian 1: The Fightin’ Irish (13-6, 6-3 CCC) completed the Chicagoland Christian Conference sweep over Timothy Christian on Tuesday. Max Rohr was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI while Jacob Lotz was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs. Lotz also pitched six innings, allowing seven hits and just one run while recording six strikeouts. Callaghan O’Connor and Dom Panozzo each went 1 for 3 with an RBI and a run. Taylor Fuerst was 1 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run while also throwing a scoreless inning in relief.

Momence 14, St. Anne 13 (8 inn.): It took an extra inning to decide a wild RVC contest in St. Anne on Tuesday. Despite having a 9-3 lead disappear in the seventh inning, Momence (5-9, 4-5 RVC) managed to outlast the Cardinals (9-6, 4-3 RVC) in a high-scoring eighth inning. Momence scored five times in the top of the eighth and managed to hold the Cardinals to four runs in the bottom half to avoid losing their second lead in as many innings.

Momence’s Brogan Halpin was 1 for 4 with a three-run home run in the eighth that stood up as the game-winning hit. He also walked and scored a run. Shane Cook was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs while Nick Charbonneau was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs.

St. Anne’s Preston Harrington-DeWitt was 2 for 5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run while Brandon Schoth was 1 for 4 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and two runs. Jesus Chaca Tapia was 3 for 5 with three RBIs and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 12, Grant Park 4: A seven-run top of the first got the Panthers (5-9, 3-2 RVC) off and running in Tuesday’s RVC win. Although the Dragons (5-9, 3-4 RVC) responded with four runs in the bottom of the first, Gardner-South Wilmington settled in the rest of the way. The Panthers were led offensively by Cole Hampson, who was 4 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and three runs. Reed Millette was 3 for 4 with a triple and two runs. Case Christensen allowed just two hits over five shutout innings of relief. He had six strikeouts.

Grant Park’s Nolan Olthoff and Aiden Overbeek each scored a run, with Olthoff going 1 for 2 with two walks and a double and Overbeek going 1 for 4.

Herscher 6, Coal City 4: The Tigers (20-4, 8-2 ICE) held off a late push by Coal City (15-7, 7-3 ICE) to pick up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win on the road Tuesday. For Herscher, Logan Egerton was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two runs while Nash Brubaker was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Gaige Brown and Tanner Jones each went 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Coal City’s Gavin Berger was 2 for 3 with an RBI while Lance Cuddy was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run.

Reed-Custer 5, Peotone 1: Landen Robinson was dominant over 3 ⅔ innings of relief for Reed-Custer (11-10, 3-7 ICE) on Tuesday as the Comets completed the ICE sweep over Peotone (6-13, 3-7 ICE). After Joe Bembenek threw 3 ⅓ strong innings, allowing just three hits and one run, Robinson allowed just one hit and recorded eight strikeouts while walking three batters. Robinson also 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs. Brady Tyree was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Collin Monroe was 1 for 3 with an RBI and two runs.

Peotone’s Ruben Velasco was 2 for 2 with a solo home run and two walks. Tyler Lietelt was 1 for 4 and Joe Hasse was 1 for 2.

Wilmington 10, Lisle 4: The Wildcats (14-7, 9-1 ICE) had just four hits in Tuesday’s ICE win over Lisle, but with 10 walks, four hit batters and five Lisle errors, were able to score in double figures for the third game in a row. Dierks Geiss was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run while Cooper Holman was 2 for 4 with a double. Ryan Kettman was 0 for 3 but walked twice, stole two bases and scored two runs. Kyle Farrell pitched four innings, allowing just two hits and an unearned run while recording 11 strikeouts.

Manteno 5, Streator 2: Nolan Canfield allowed just two hits and two runs over eight innings to lead the Panthers (15-4, 7-3 ICE) to a conference sweep over Streator. He had eight strikeouts the win, the seventh straight for Manteno. Tyler Buehler was 2 for 4 with two runs while Braden Campbell was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Andrew Norred was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and a run. Jake Wendling was 2 for 2 with an RBI and a run and also pitched two perfect innings of relief with two strikeouts.

Watseka 29, South Newton 6: The Warriors (4-9) went on the road Tuesday and put up what was easily a season high in runs in a nonconference win, their third victory in a row. They had only 13 hits in the 29-run eruption, working 14 walks as a team and taking advantage of six errors from South Newton. Tyler Waugh was 3 for 4 with two walks, three RBIs, four runs and three steals while Frankie Shervino was 2 for 5 with a walk, five RBIs, three runs and two steals. Quinn Starkey was 2 for 2 with a double, two walks, two RBIs, two runs and two steals.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Stagg 0: Olivia Woolman tossed a three-hit shutout Tuesday as the Boilermakers (11-7, 5-3 SWSC) picked up their third SouthWest Suburban Conference win in a row. She had one strikeout and walked a batter over five innings. Bella Pusateri was 3 for 3 out of the leadoff spot with a triple, two doubles, a walk, an RBI, two steals and two runs. Suttyn Hop was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs and Avery Moutrey was 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

Peotone 3, Reed-Custer 1: Peotone (11-8, 5-5 ICE) stayed hot on Tuesday with their fifth straight win to finish off the Illinois Central Eight Conference sweep of the Comets (9-10, 1-8 ICE). Sophie Klawitter allowed just three hits and a run over seven innings, walking one batter and recording 15 strikeouts. She was also 2 for 3 with a run. Ava Kosmos was 1 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI while Layla Johnson was 1 for 1 with three walks and a run.

Reed-Custer’s Amber Syc was 1 for 3 with a triple and a run. Kristin Klein and Mackenzie Foote were both 1 for 3.

Coal City 5, Herscher 3: After beating Herscher 22-15 in a wild game on Monday, the Coalers (15-6, 9-1 ICE) completed the conference sweep over the Tigers (12-8, 5-5 ICE) in a much lower-scoring game on Tuesday. Coal City’s Masyn Kuder allowed six hits over seven innings to pick up the win. She had five strikeouts and two walks, Addison Hodgen was 1 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. DArcy Ness was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run while Addison Harvey was 2 for 3 with two runs and Khloe Picard was 2 for 3 with a double and a run.

Herscher’s Anistin Hackley was 1 for 3 with a two-run home run and Liv Wilkins was 1 for 3 with a solo home run. RyLyn Adams was 2 for 4 out of the leadoff spot and Keira Ahramovich was 1 for 4 with a double and a run.

Manteno 7, Streator 6: The Panthers (14-3, 9-1 ICE) were up 4-2 after four innings at home on Tuesday, but entering the bottom of the sixth, were trailing 6-4. Ava Peterson led off the sixth with a triple. Savanna Watkins then reached on a dropped third strike. Courtesy runner Lanie Young and Watkins were driven in by Aubrue Goudreau to tie the game up and Macy Iwanus doubled home Goudreau to put the Panthers ahead. Peterson worked around an error in the seventh to seal the win. Goudreau was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs while Iwanus was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Amiya Carlile was 1 for 4 with two RBIs, two steals and a run.

Wilmington 9, Lisle 1: Taylor Stefancic’s three-hit game and a strong outing from Lexi Strohm propelled the Wildcats (15-5, 8-2 ICE) to a conference win on the road Tuesday. Strohm allowed just three hits and an unearned run over seven innings of work, striking out seven batters. Stefancic was 3 for 4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Keeley Walsh was 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run while Ally Allgood was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Gardner-South Wilmington 5, Grant Park 0: Maddie Simms’ one-hit shutout gave the Panthers (12-8, 5-3 RVC) an River Valley Conference win on the road Tuesday. She allowed a single in the first inning, walked four batters, struck out eight and sent down the final 10 batters of the game in order. Kayla Scheuber was 2 for 3 for the Panthers with two RBIs. Nina Siano was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and a run while Liv Siano was 1 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

For the Dragons (9-7, 6-3 RVC), Claire Sluis was 1 for 3 with a single while Adelyn Karstensen walked and stole a base. Cheyenne Hayes had 11 strikeouts and allowed five hits in seven innings.

St. Anne 12, Momence 2: The Cardinals (2-7, 1-4 RVC) picked up their first conference win of the season at home over Momence (0-15, 0-9 RVC) on Tuesday. St. Anne’s Alexis Hedges Gipson was 3 for 4 with a triple, a double, three RBIs, two runs and two steals. Maya Anderson was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs while Tiffany DeYoung was 2 for 3 with two runs.

Momence’s Sydney Vanswol was 2 for 4 with two runs and two steals while Emma Varnak was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Jada Moss was 2 for 3.

Watseka 9, South Newton 4: The Warriors (3-12) snapped a four-game losing streak with a nonconference win at home on Tuesday. Noelle Schroeder was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, an RBI and two runs while Abigail Neukomm was 2 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run. Sarah Parsons was 2 for 4 with two runs, Skyla Kennedy was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Rennah Barrett was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Christa Holohan was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs.

Girls soccer

Lockport 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: No individual stats were immediately for the Boilermakers (7-11, 0-4 SWSC) as they took a SouthWest Suburban Conference loss on the road Tuesday to the first-place Porters.

Timothy Christian 5, Bishop McNamara 0: The Fightin’ Irish (5-7, 2-2 CCC) fell at home Tuesday to Chicagoland Christian Conference leaders Timothy Christian. No individual stats were immediately available.

Peotone 4, Beecher 1: The Blue Devils (6-5-1) stayed red-hot Tuesday with a nonconference win. They have gone 5-0-1 in their last six games. Peyton Bisping had two goals for Peotone while Allie Werner and Katelyn Leitelt had one apiece. Werner had two assists and Leitelt had one.

No individual stats were immediately for Beecher (9-9).

Manteno 1, Victory Christian (Ind.) 1: Tuesday was senior day for the Panthers (5-10-3), and it was senior Jackie Villaneuva who scored the team’s goal on an assist from fellow senior Raquel Quiroz. Senior goalkeeper Ava Derrico had 11 saves.