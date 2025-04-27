Cody Freitas’ home run gives BBCHS 12-2 win over Herscher: Saturday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Herscher 2: Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Cody Freitas drilled a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth Saturday to give the Boilermakers (14-6) a nonconference win over the Tigers (18-4). Jace Boudreau and Mason Shaul also had home runs for the Boilermakers. Boudreau was 2 for 3 with a walk, three RBIs and three runs while Shaul was 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs. Jack Kanoski allowed five hits and two runs over five innings while Ian Irps worked a scoreless inning in relief.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Herscher. Logan Egerton was 2 for 3 with a double and a run while Gaige Brown was 1 for 2 with a walk and a run.

Momence 5, Beecher 3: Three Beecher errors in the top of the seventh inning opened the door for a Momence comeback in the first game of a River Valley Conference doubleheader on Saturday. Momence (4-8, 3-4 RVC) scored four runs in the seventh, with the help of three Beecher errors, to erase a 3-1 deficit. Beeher (7-9, 3-2 RVC) could not score in the bottom of the seventh after getting the tying run on base with two outs. Momence’s Nick Charbonneau went 2 for 3 with a walk, a steal, an RBI and two runs. Dylan Billadeau was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Jackson Ford was 1 for 3 with a run.

For Beecher, Ryan Cruz went 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs while Steven Fezler was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run. Santino Imhof allowed just one earned run and struck out 10 batters over 6 ⅓ innings but took the loss for the Bobcats.

Beecher 7, Momence 0: Thanks to a gem from Chase Maher, the Bobcats (8-9, 4-2 RVC) bounced back from a loss to Momence (4-9, 3-5 RVC) in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. He led the Bobcats to a win in game two by allowing just three hits over six shutout innings. He had 10 strikeouts and did not walk a batter. Clayton McKnight was 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Ryan Cruz was 1 for 4 with a double and a run. For Momence, Jackson Ford, Austin Lynch and Sam Fitzgerald each went 1 for 3 with a single.

LeRoy 6, St. Anne-Donovan 5: The Cardinals (9-5) were three outs away from a 5-2 nonconference win on the road Saturday, but saw it slip away as LeRoy rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to hand St. Anne-Donovan a walkoff loss. Preston Harrington-DeWitt was 2 for 4 a run for the Cardinals. Brandon Schoth was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run while Ben Harpster was 1 for 4 with a double and a run.

Softball

Bishop McNamara 8, Marian Central Catholic 0: Victoria Torres tossed a two-hit shutout in the first game of a Chicagoland Christian Conference on Saturday to keep the Fightin’ Irish (11-4, 9-0 CCC) unbeaten in conference play. Torres had eight strikeouts in the game and only one walk. Teagan McCue was 4 for 4 out of the leadoff spot with a triple, two RBIs, three runs and two steals. Bridget Bertrand was 2 for 4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs while Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run.

Bishop McNamara 3, Marian Central Catholic 1: The Fightin’ Irish (12-4, 10-0) extended their overall winning streak to 10 games and their conference winning streak to 10 games with their win in game two of Saturday’s doubleheader. Joslynn Dole allowed one hit and an unearned run over seven innings. She has four strikeouts and four walks. Teagan McCue was 2 for 3 with two runs while Rhaya DePaolo was 1 for 2 with three RBIs. Analeah Ramirez took two walks and scored a run and Gabby Burnett was 1 for 3 with a double.

Yorkville 3, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Boilermakers (11-7) took a road loss in nonconference play on Saturday. Bella Pusateri was 2 for 4 with a run while Olivia Woolman was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Evie McIntyre was 1 for 3 with a run and Bristol Schriefer was 1 for 3. Abi Hofbauer was 2 for 3 while also pitching four innings, allowing just four hits and one run while striking out three batters.

Beecher 11, Kewanee 2: Ava Lorenzatti went 3 for 3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs out of the leadoff spot Saturday in the first of two games for the Bobcats, who picked up their 20th straight win to open the season. Ava Olson went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs while Elena Kvasnicka was 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run. Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 5 with a double, an RBI and a run. Taylor Norkus picked up the win, allowing six hits and striking out eight batters over seven innings.

Beecher 3, Pontiac 1: Beecher was ranked second in the Class 2A ICA Poll released on April 20. Pontiac held the top spot in the Class 3A rankings. But it was the Bobcats that came out on top when the two teams met in Pontiac on Saturday. Ava Lorenzatti was dominant in the circle for the Bobcats (21-0), recording 12 strikeouts and allowing just three hits and an unearned run to give Beecher its second win of the day.. She also went 3 for 4 from the plate. Makenzie Johnson was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run while Ava Olson was 1 for 3 with a solo home run. Both home runs came in the top of the sixth inning.

Peotone 7, Chicago Christian 6: Back-to-back RBI singles from Layla Johnson and Ava Kosmos in the top of the sixth inning Saturday turned a 6-5 deficit into a 7-6 lead and gave the Blue Devils (9-8) their third win in a row. Johnson was 1 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs while Kosmos was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Jillian Roark was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs. Fayth Scheffers allowed just one hit in 2 ⅓ shutout innings of relief. Sophia Klawitter pitched the final two innings and struck out all six batters she faced.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 2, Streator 0: The Kays picked up a win in their first game at the Streator Round Robin on Saturday to improve to 10-3 on the season. It was their sixth win in a row. No individual stats were immediately available for Kankakee.

Moline 1, Kankakee 0: The Kays (10-4) had their six-game winning streak snapped in their second game on Saturday. No individual stats were immediately.

Moline 5, Kankakee 0: No Individual stats were immediately available for the Kays (10-5), who took their second loss of the day to Moline.

Manteno 5, Cornerstone Christian 0: Peyton Boros and Emily Horath scored two goals apiece for the Panthers (4-9-2) on Saturday. Maddie Borrmann also scored for Manteno. Horath, Maddie Belisle, Loryn Edwards and Ava Derrico each had an assist. Derrico also had three saves.

Chesterton Academy 3, Bishop McNamara 2: Ava Brockell had a goal and assisted on a goal by Lydia Nugent on Saturday, but the Fightin’ Irish (4-6) took a home loss. They had won three of four games coming in.

East Moline 4, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0: The Boilermakers (7-9) took a loss in the Pekin Tournament on Saturday. No individual stats were immediately available.