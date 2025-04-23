Bradley police arrest Momence woman for aggravated battery of a man

BRADLEY — A 23-year-old man is listed in critical condition in a Chicagoland hospital and his alleged attacker is in custody following an incident early Tuesday morning in Bradley.

According to Bradley police, Rosa L. Alejandre, 36, of Momence, was arrested for the charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery causing bodily harm.

The alleged attack occurred in the parking lot of an establishment located in the 800 block of West Broadway Street.

Bradley police said they responded to a disturbance in the parking lot at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they were informed of an altercation that occurred in the parking lot. It was reported that the parties involved already left the scene, Bradley police said.

Kankakee Police and Elite Ambulance Service later responded to a residence in the 500 block of South Evergreen Avenue in Kankakee in reference to a 23-year-old man who was unconscious and had a severe injury to the head, according to Bradley police.

The man was transported to a local hospital before being transferred to a Chicagoland hospital for treatment, Bradley police said.

Officers learned that the man was possibly struck in the back of the head with a blunt force object while he was at the 800 block of West Broadway Street.

Bradley police located and interviewed several witnesses of the alleged altercation that occurred.

After further investigation, Bradley Police arrested Alejandre at her Momence residence. Rosa was booked into the Jerome Combs Detention Center Monday, Bradley police said.