Boilermakers down Griffins to earn split in SWSC series: Monday’s Daily Journal Roundup

Baseball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Lincoln-Way East 5: The Boilermakers bounced back from last week’s home loss to the Griffins to pick up a big SouthWest Suburban Conference win on the road Monday. Bradley-Bourbonnais (11-6, 3-3 SWSC) has earned a split in all three of its SWSC series by earning road wins after losing the first game at home.

Cody Freitas made an impact on the mound and at the plate. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits and five runs while recording seven strikeouts. He also went 1 for 3 with a two-run home run. Mason Shaul was 2 for 4 with a solo shot. Jace Boudreau went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run while Ty Alderson was 1 for 3 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Bishop McNamara 7, Chicago Christian 4: Max Rohr and Devin Arbour each drove in a pair of runs Monday as the Fightin’ Irish (11-4, 4-1 CCC) extended their winning streak in Chicagoland Christian Conference play to four games. Rohr went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs while Arbour was 1 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and a run. Taylor Fuerst was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs out of the leadoff spot and Coen Demack was 1 for 2 with two walks, two steals, an RBI and two runs. Preston Payne picked up the win, allowing five hits and four runs, two earned, over 4 ⅔ innings. Jacob Lotz pitched 2 ⅓ shutout innings in relief.

Rich Township 18, Kankakee 6: The Kays issued 16 walks as a team on Monday as they dropped their sixth game in a row, falling to 3-11 overall and 3-6 in Southland Athletic Conference play. Eli Stipp had a solid day at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Parker Zubrys was 2 for 4 with a double and a run while Alexander Grill was 1 for 2 with a walk, a steal and two runs.

Herscher 11, Reed-Custer 1: Payten Young went 2 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs on Monday to lead the Tigers to an Illinois Central Eight Conference win on the road over the Comets. Alec Nicholos allowed just three hits and a run in a complete game for Herscher (15-3, 5-2 ICE). Gaige Brown was 1 for 3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs while Nash Brubaker was 2 for 5 with a double and a run.

For Reed-Custer (6-8, 1-6 ICE), Landen Robinson was 1 for 3 with a double in the third inning that drove in Kaiden Klein, who singled and finished 1 for 2 on the day. Alejandro Fierro was 1 for 2 with a walk.

Manteno 14, Lisle 4: The Panthers (11-4, 4-3 ICE) needed just six hits to score their 14 runs in Monday’s conference win at home. They took 12 walks as a team. Tyler Buehler was hitless in two at bats but worked two walks and had an RBI and two runs. Andrew Norred was 1 for 2 with two walks, two RBIs and two runs. Maddox Toepper was 2 for 3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Norred and Buehler each stole two bases and Toepper had one steal. Connor Harrod allowed just one hit and one run over four innings, recording six strikeouts.

Peotone 5, Streator 4: After Ruben Velasco’s second-inning grand slam gave them an early 4-0 lead, the Blue Devils (5-10, 3-4 ICE) sweated out a two-run Streator seventh for a one-run win. Velasco also hurled six strong innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on eight hits, three walks and five strikeouts. Joe Hasse was 2 for 4 and scored when Everett Carter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third.

Gardner-South Wilmington 9, Momence 7: A seventh-inning rally ran out of steam for Momence (3-7, 2-4 RVC) in Monday’s road loss to the Panthers (4-7, 2-0 RVC) in River Valley Conference play. Gardner-South Wilmington was up 9-4 entering the seventh and Momence had the tying run on second base with two outs when Caden Christensen came in to pitch and induced a flyout to end the game.

Case Christensen started for the Panthers, allowing four hits and one run over four innings. Cole Hampson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs while Cameron Gray was 2 for 3 with an RBI, two steals and a run.

For Momence, Shane Cook was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run. Nick Charbonneau was 2 for 4 with three steals and two runs while Braeden Merrill was 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

Milford 5, Cissna Park 1: In one of the area’s tightest rivalries, the Bearcats (8-8, 2-2 Vermilion Valley Conference) got back to even on the season with a win over the Timberwolves (1-11, 0-6). Beau Wright had a day for the ages, finishing the day a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a run and a stolen base. He also pitched five innings, allowing an unearned run on two hits and seven strikeouts. Aiden Bell was 2 for 3 with a run. Hixon Lafond singled and scored a pair.

Seth Walder and Joah Henrichs had the Cissna Park hits. Henrichs allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits, a walk and five strikeouts.

Westville 13, Iroquois West 0: In a game that was moved to Westville due to weather, the Raiders (7-7, 2-1 VVC) allowed just three hits, but six walks and four errors proved to be costly in Monday’s six-inning tilt. Rylan Pfeifer allowed eight runs (four earned) on three hits, two walks and five strikeouts in four innings. Izzy Alvarez and Julian Melgoza each had two hits.

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 11, Andrew 8: Olivia Woolman and Abi Hofbauer drove in three runs apiece Monday as the Boilermakers (8-5, 2-2 SWSC) picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win on the road. Woolman was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three RBIs and a run while Hofbauer was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and three RBIs. Lydia Hammond went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs while Bella Pusateri was 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

Herscher 3, Reed-Custer 2: Trailing 2-0 through five innings, the Tigers (11-5, 4-3 ICE) broke through with three runs in the top of the sixth. Anistin Hackley’s two-run home run tied the game before Chloe Kinkade doubled and came around to score on a passed ball for the go-ahead run.

Hackley also pitched a gem, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits, four walks and five strikeouts. Keira Ahramovich doubled and scored.

Freshman Sophia Moyers took a tough-luck loss for the Comets (7-7, 1-5 ICE), allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits, a walk and seven strikeouts in a complete game. Kirstin Klein had a pair of hits. Kamryn Wilkey singled, stole a base and scored. Addison Hartman doubled.

Coal City 7, Wilmington 5: A pair of ICE teams without a conference loss met in Coal City on Monday, and it was the host Coalers (13-5, 6-0 ICE) that came out on top over the Wildcats (12-3, 5-1). Wilmington went up 4-0 in the top of the first, but the Coalers clawed back to take a 7-5 lead by the end of the fourth inning. Khloe Picard and DArcy Ness each hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, as did Juliana Covington in the third. Picard finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run while Ness and Covington were 1 for 4 and 1 for 2 respectively. Kaycee Graf was 2 for 4 with a run. Masyn Kuder bounced back after a rough first inning, allowing seven hits and five runs, four earned, while striking out seven batters in seven innings.

Wilmington’s Molly Southall was 1 for 1 with a two-run home run and four walks, one of which came with the bases loaded. Ally Allgood was 2 for 4 with a run and Madisyn Rossow was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Manteno 15, Lisle 0: Savanna Watkins was a force out of the two spot on Monday for the Panthers (10-3, 6-1 ICE), going 4 for 4 with a double, a triple, four RBIs and four runs to help lead Manteno to a conference win at home. Macy Iwanus went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs, Amiya Carlile was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs, Ava Peterson was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs and Alyssa Singleton was 2 for 2 with a walk and a run. Peterson allowed one hit in three innings, striking out five batters, while Iwanus struck out two in one inning of work.

Streator 1, Peotone 0: After throwing yet another spectacular game, Peotone ace Sophie Klawitter and the Blue Devils (6-8, 2-5 ICE) lost a heartbreaker when Isabel Gutierrez lined a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Klawitter allowed an unearned run on four hits and 14 strikeouts. Autumn Clay, Payton Schnelle and Layla Johnson each had hits for the Blue Devils.

Central 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4: The Comets (11-6-1) scored a nonconference win on the road, thanks in large part to Emily Ponton and Sydney Jemar. Ponton was 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. She also allowed four earned runs on four hits, four walks and five strikeouts in four innings. Sydney Jemar hit a two-run double and scored while also striking out six in three perfect innings of relief. Blair Bottorff had a pair of hits and runs apiece.

Milford-Cissna Park 13, Chrisman 0: Kami Muehling was nearly perfect in Monday’s five-inning affair, allowing just two walks and striking out five in a no-hitter. She was also 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI.

Three players slugged home runs for the Bearcats (8-5, 2-2 VVC). Addison Lucht was 3 for 3 with a home run, a triple, four RBIs and three runs. Jossalin Lavicka homered, walked, drove in a pair and scored four runs. Lillie Harris homered, doubled, drove in three and scored twice.

Armstrong 5, Watseka 4: The Warriors were in position to pick up their first VVC win of the season Monday, but Armstrong erased a 4-1 Watseka lead with three runs in the fifth inning before walking it off in the seventh inning. Watseka (2-10, 0-4 VVC) got two-hit performances out of three players in the loss. Christa Holohan was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Kyah Westerfield was 2 for 3 with two runs and Thayren Rigsby was 2 for 2 with a run. Sarah Parsons allowed seven hits and five runs, one earned, over six innings. She had eight strikeouts.

Westville 17, Iroquois West 0: Leah Honeycutt and Autumn Miller recorded the lone hits for the Raiders (5-9, 1-2) Monday.

Girls soccer

Kankakee 9, Crete-Monee 1: No individual stats were available for the Kays, who improved to 7-3 and 3-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

Beecher 7, Momence 0: The Bobcats got back to .500 at 7-7 with a seven-goal win over Momence (0-7) Monday. No individual stats were available for either team.

Reed-Custer 7, Indian Creek 2: Gwen Stewart’s four goals and two assists propelled the Comets (7-2) to their sixth straight win on Monday at home. Aurora Haake had two goals and two assists, Hailey Compton had one goal and two assists and Natalie Flores also had an assist.