Positive trend: 2024 local crime stats

The sun sets behind the Kankakee County Courthouse on Jan. 12, 2022. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

KANKAKEE – Crime within the Kankakee-Bradley-Bourbonnais metro area is trending downward and that is the direction official – and the general public – are seeking.

This trend is based on statistics each department submitted to the FBI, which the agency publishes annually in its National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRIS).

“[Our numbers] did go down as far as NIBRS,” Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said. “We are trending down in many categories.”

Kidwell, however, added while statistics can provide a snapshot as to how trends are impacting a community in a positive way, a single high-profile incident can quickly overshadow months of progress.

“It’s a difficult reality: even when trends show a decrease in violent crime and stronger community engagement, one major event – like the one experienced on New Year’s Day 2025 (double homicide) – can dominate headlines and social media," Kidwell said.

That kind of attention, he said, sparks frustration and fear, creating a narrative that doesn’t truly reflect the strides made.

NIBRS captures detailed data about the characteristics of criminal incidents, including:

a broad array of offenses

types and amount of property lost

demographic information about victims, offenders, and persons arrested

what type of weapon, if any, was used in the incident

They group the crimes into four categories:

• Group A – Crimes Against Persons (such as homicides, assaults, sex offenses)

• Group B – Crimes Against Property (such as burglary motor vehicle theft, stolen property)

• Group C – Crimes Against Society (such as DUI, runaways, bad checks, nonviolent family offenses)

• Group D – Non-reportable Crimes (such as deceptive practices, motor vehicle offenses, ordinance violation)

Kankakee PD

Kidwell said the department’s Group A crimes decreased from 2,360 in 2023 to 2,289 in 2024, representing a reduction of 71 incidents (4.3%).

There were 165 batteries in 2024 compared to 200 in 2023. There were seven armed robberies reported in 2024 compared to 35 in 2023. Homicides dropped from four in 2023 to three in 2024. There were seven in 2022.

Group B crimes decreased from 880 in 2023 to 867 in 2024, showing a decrease of 13 incidents (1.4%).

Non-reportable crimes reported to the FBI decreased from 1,432 in 2023 to 1,329 in 2024, reflecting a decrease of 103 incidents (7.8%).

Kidwell pointed out there is a caveat with NIBRIS statistics, noting some of these reports can be in two or more offenses.

Bourbonnais PD

Bourbonnais police saw a 29,4% decrease in Crimes Against Persons to 123 in 2024 from 160 in 2023, according to NIBRS stats.

Crimes Against Property fell 9.9% to 265 in 2024 from 294 in 2023.

Crimes Against Society fell 16.7% to 383 in 2024 from 460 in 2023.

“Overall by NIBRS, crime was lower in 2024 compared to 2023 in Bourbonnais,” Interim Police Chief Dave Anderson said. “The way we report and the feds changing what we report each year is hard to gauge. But compared to other areas we have a low crime rate.”

Anderson answered the question of how residents should read these stats.

“Low crime stats mean, little to no crime, right? Not always. Many crimes are not reported which skews those stats, Anderson said.

“Crime stats can mean different things to many people but first and foremost, I believe it should correlate to how safe the community is compared to others and how effective the police officers are doing their job,” Anderson added.

Yearly stats can also help in building community trust, he explained.

“When police agencies respond to problem areas at the request of the citizens to reduce the criminal activity, that can lead to community trust and improve public safety,” Anderson said.

Bradley PD

The department saw 765 offenses reported compared to 707 in 2023 (increase of 8.2%).

Drug/narcotics violations rose to 36 in in 2024 from 19 (89.4%).

Simple assaults increased 9.7% from 144 in 2023 to 158 in 2024.

“Across the board most of the crimes stayed the same with no significant increases other than property crime that includes thefts, motor vehicle theft and burglaries,” Bradly Police Chief Don Barber said.

These crimes, he said, are mostly crimes of opportunity and have no in-person victim relationships. However, they did rise about 50 cases in 2024 compared to 2023.

“Our violent crimes, such as homicide, sexual assaults, robbery and aggravated battery had very low increases. Homicide stayed the same with one being reported, sexual assault was down and robbery and aggravated battery went up by 3 cases respectfully from 2023-2024,” Barber continued

“So overall we had a great year all in part of the relationships we have with our community and the hard work our officers put into deterring crime.”

There was a decrease of 8.6% in larceny offenses reported from 303 in 2023 to 277 in 2024.

Bradley officers cleared 307 offenses of the 765 reported in 2024.

Latest national stats

Nationally, crime declined in 2023, according to statistics provided by the FBI in September 2024.

That drop was based on reported data for 2023. It showed that national violent crime decreased an estimated 3% in 2023 compared to 2022 estimates.

The FBI reported:

• Murder and non-negligent manslaughter recorded a 2023 estimated nationwide decrease of 11.6% compared to the previous year.

• In 2023, the estimated number of offenses in the revised rape category saw an estimated 9.4% decrease.

• Aggravated assault figures decreased an estimated 2.8% in 2023.

• Robbery showed an estimated decrease of 0.3% nationally.