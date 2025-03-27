Bradley-Bourbonnais softball impresses at Benet: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Softball

Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Benet Academy 1: Three first-inning runs were more than enough support for Boilermakers (4-0) ace Lydia Hammond, who allowed an earned run on six hits and recorded 14 strikeouts in a complete game win. Hammond also singled, doubled and drove in a run. Tristin Woods was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Shannon Lee walked, stole three bases and scored a run.

Coal City 22, Kankakee 3: The Coalers plated seven first-inning runs and then 14 more in the third, racking up 17 hits and taking advantage of eight Kays errors to improve to 2-1. Khloe Picard went 2 for 4 with a grand slam and scored three runs. Madi Petersen was 4 for 4 from the leadoff spot with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs. Masyn Kuder had a three-hit day that included a double, two RBIs and three runs. Addison Harvey and Addison Hodgen each had two-hit days, with Harvey driving in three and scoring twice and Hogden driving in two and scoring thrice. Kuder allowed three earned runs on three hits, three walks and six strikeouts in three innings before Brittnae Combs threw a perfect fourth.

Calleigh Moody, Kylie Glogowski and Kendyl Christon each had hits for the Kays (2-3). Glogowski’s double drove in Moody and Lillian Landis. Christon singled in Glogowski. Kylee Cunningham allowed eight runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk in an inning. Glogowski surrendered 14 runs, but just four of them earned, on 11 hits, a walk and a strikeout in two innings.

Seneca 5, Bishop McNamara 3: The Fightin’ Irish slipped to 1-2 on the season after a three-run Seneca fourth was the difference. Rhaya DePaolo was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI. Ana Ramirez and Camille Czako each doubled, with Ramirez also scoring. Teagan McCue singled and scored. Victoria Torres allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, a walk and a strikeout. Joslynn Dole allowed an unearned run on a hit in two innings.

Milford-Cissna Park 5, Grant Park 0: Kami Muehling helped the Bearcats improve to 4-1 on the season with a four-hit shutout Wednesday. The junior right-hander walked five and struck out four, and was 2 for 4 with a double and a run at the plate. Addison Lucht was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a run and an RBI. Madisyn Laffoon went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs.

Abi Roberts had a pair of hits atop the leadoff spot for Grant Park (1-3). Cheyenne Hayes and Lola Malkowski added hits as well. Claire Sluis allowed five earned runs on seven hits, three walks and six strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. Hayes struck out six and allowed a hit in 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Iroquois West 10, St. Joseph-Ogden 8: The Raiders (1-2) picked up their first win of the season Wednesday with a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to turn a two-run deficit into a two-run win. Jordyn Meents notched the game-tying sacrifice fly for the second out in the frame before Nevaeh Medina slugged the go-ahead double with two outs, followed by Autumn Miller’s RBI single for some insurance. Miller also tripled and totaled two RBIs and a run. Medina added a pair of runs to her RBI double. Leah Honeycutt and Amelia Scharp each had two hits and runs apiece. Kyla Dewitt doubled, drove in a pair and scored twice.

Fending off eight Raider errors, Miller allowed eight runs, but just one earned on a hit, four walks and six strikeouts in a complete game effort.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Watseka 0: The Warrior bats were stymied by Falcons hurler Mallory Rosendahl, as Abigail Neukomm and Sarah Parsons recorded the lone Watseka (1-3) hits in the five-inning affair. Parsons allowed nine runs (six earned) on 10 hits, a walk and three strikeouts in four innings on the rubber.

Baseball

Kankakee 12, Thornton 0: The Kays picked up their first win of the season at home on Wednesday, getting four one-hit innings from Parker Zubrys and a strong inning of relief from Byron Wills to close out the five-inning win. Zubrys struck out six batters, but after walking the first two in the fifth inning, Wills came in and recorded three straight strikeouts.

Wills was also 2 for 3 with a walk, a triple, two RBIs and three runs out of the leadoff spot. Bryce Deany was 2 for 2 with a walk, a double, three RBIs and two runs while Alexander Grill was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 15, Brewer (Ala.) 0: Jack Kanoski and Sam Frey combined to throw four hitless innings in the Boilermakers first of two games in the Gulf Shores Classic in Alabama on Wednesday. Kanoski had five strikeouts in three innings, hitting one batter, while Frey struck out two in a scoreless fourth inning to close out the game and improve the Boilers to 3-1 on the season.

Frey also went 2 for 2 in the game with a double, a triple, four RBIs and a run scored. Eric Rainbolt had two RBIs while Jace Boudreau, Cody Freitas, Ty Alderson and Byron Sumrall scored two runs apiece.

Cottonwood (Ala.) 17, Bradley-Bourbonnais 8: The Boilermakers wrapped up play in the Gulf Shores Classic with a loss in their second game on Wednesday. They fell to 3-2 on the season. Kason Bynum was 1 for 3 with a double, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Eric Rainbolt was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Ty Alderson was 2 for 4 with a run.

Manteno 12, Beecher 2: Manteno improved to 3-0 on the season with a home win on Wednesday over Beecher. Tyler Buehler was 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the Panthers, including a game-ending single in the bottom of the sixth that drove in a pair of runs. Jake Stevens was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs. Maddox Toepper, Nathan Hupe and Nolan Canfield combined to allow just one hit in six innings on the mound.

Beecher (2-2) had its lone hit courtesy of Chasten Clegg. Nico Fox and Santino Imhof both went 0 for 2 with an RBI while Kyler Clegg and Steven Fezler scored the Bobcat’s runs.

Coal City 8, Pontiac 6: The Coalers got a bit of a scare with a three-run Pontiac seventh inning, but held on to improve to 5-1 on the season. Ethan Olson and Gabe McHugh each had a pair of hits, with Olson doubling twice, driving in three and scoring twice and McHugh doubling, stealing a base and scoring two runs. Dylan Young singled, walked twice, stole three bases and scored three runs. Lance Cuddy allowed an unearned run over five innings, surrendering four hits and two walks and striking out six. Mason Hamilton allowed five earned runs on four hits in two innings of relief.

St. Anne-Donovan 9, Cissna Park 3: The Cardinals’ red-hot start continued Wednesday, pulling away late with a five-run bottom of the sixth to improve to 4-1. Brandon Schoth was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI. Jacob Onnen had an RBI single and scored twice. Andy Cintora had a two-run double, stole a base and scored. Ben Harpster singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in a pair. Onnen tossed five innings and allowed two earned runs on seven hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Preston Harrington-DeWitt allowed an earned run on three hits, three walks and five strikeouts in two innings.

Jream Renteria paced Cissna Park (0-2) by going 3 for 4 with two doubles and a run. Joah Henrichs had a pair of hits and scored. Jace Comstock singled, doubled and drove in a run. Skylar Estay had an RBI single. Renteria allowed four earned runs on four hits over four innings.

Milford 15, Grant Park 0: Colt Halpin and Aiden Frerichs had three RBIs apiece on Wednesday as they helped lead Milford to its first win of the season. The Bearcats scored six runs in the first inning and nine in the fourth inning to improve to 1-1 on the season. Caleb Clutteur went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs. Beau Wright, Aiden Bell and David Bell combined to pitch a one-hit shutout.

Grant Park fell to 1-2 on the season with the loss. Aiden Overbeek went 1 for 1 with a double and a walk for the Dragons. Dean Malkowski allowed two hits and three runs, two earned, in three innings of relief.

Iroquois West 24, Blue Ridge 3: An unfathomable 17-run first inning led the Raiders (1-2) to their first win of the young season in just three innings. The Raiders had 13 hits, drew nine walks and took advantage of six Blue Ridge errors, with 11 different players recording a hit. Lane McCann tripled, drove in three runs and scored. Caleb Fauser and Aayden Miller were each 2 for 2 with two runs and RBIs apiece. Mario Andrade had a hit, scored twice and drove in a pair as 18 different Iroquois West players had a run and/or RBI. Brody Mueller struck out four and walked one in 1 2/3 hitless innings.

Morris 4, Herscher 3: A Merek Klicker sac fly in the top of the seventh broke a 3-3 tie and handed the Tigers (3-1) their first loss of the season. Herscher scattered five hits from Tanner Jones, Cam Baker, Logan Egerton, Gavin Nelson and Keegan Andre. Egerton doubled and scored. Baker and Nelson also scored, with Nelson, Andre and Jones tallying the RBIs. Payten Young allowed two earned runs on three hits, five walks and a strikeout in four innings. Jones took the tough-luck loss after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks in three innings.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Watseka 0: The Warriors were shutout on the road in five innings on Wednesday to drop to 0-4 on the season. Quinn Starkey went 1 for 2 with a double for Watseka, with singles from Frankie Shervino and Seth Dirks accounting for the team’s other two hits. James Newell allowed four hits and three runs over two innings on the mound.

Girls soccer

Herscher 7, Crete-Monee 0: Herscher’s scorching start continued, as the Tigers improved to 4-0-1 with their fourth straight shutout. Brooke King had a hat trick and an assist. Gianni Jaime totaled two goals and three assists. Molly Huizenga and Sophie Venckauskas each scored goals. Venckauskas, Gianna High and Avery Jones each had assists. Danica Woods had a save in net and Addie Wilkins recorded three saves.

Manteno 8, Chicago Christian 1: After taking an 8-0 loss on Tuesday, the Panthers responded with an 8-1 win on the road Wednesday to improve to 2-2 on the season. Manteno’s Peyton Boros had a hat trick in the win with Emily Horath, Michelle Carrera Abby Thorne and Loryn Edwards also recording goals. Chicago Christian also had an own goal. Miranda Lingo had three assists for the Panthers while Kimberly Flores had three saves and allowed only a penalty kick goal.