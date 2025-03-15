Riverside brings on new VP of operations

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Benjamin McLain to the leadership team as the new vice president of operations.

McLain, who has a Master of Business Administration, brings with him over two decades of progressive health care leadership experience and a proven track record of strategic growth, financial stewardship and service-line development. His experience spans a variety of health care settings, including for-profit multispecialty physician-owned practices and nonprofit hospital-based health systems.

“It is great to be back in Kankakee County and to be a part of such a great team,” McLain said. “I can see the passion from the physicians, leadership and clinical teams for serving the needs of this community. It is my goal to serve and make a difference to both the Riverside staff and the patients we care for.”

Most recently, McLain served as vice president of operations at Springfield Clinic, a 700-provider multispecialty physician practice with 350 physician partners, 80 specialties, 105 locations and more than $2 billion in revenue. McLain is an alumnus of Olivet Nazarene University, where he earned his MBA, Bachelor of Arts in athletic training and Bachelor of Arts in biology.

“I am confident that his leadership and expertise will be invaluable assets to our organization,” Riverside Healthcare President and CEO Phil Kambic said.

As vice president of operations at Riverside, McLain will oversee a number of key departments, including perioperative services; imaging and laboratory; pharmacy services; the Heart and Vascular Institute; and the neurosciences, orthopedics and surgical services.

McLain and his wife have three sons and are excited to be back in the local community.