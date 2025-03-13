Two Coalers earn IESA state titles and nine other area wrestlers place

Middle schoolers from across the state competed in the IESA State Tournament in DeKalb on March 7-8. Among the competitors were 27 wrestlers representing eight area middle schools.

Bradley Central-Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, Coal City, Kankakee, Limestone, Nash, Peotone, Reed-Custer and Wilmington Middle Schools all had wrestlers make the trip north, with Coal City finding the most success.

The Coalers had five of their nine wrestlers place in DeKalb, including two state champions, just a couple weeks after the high school team had a school record seven wrestlers place at state.

Dominic Zuccarello took first in Class A at 135 pounds while Max Christensen took first at 145 pounds. Ryder Gill placed second at 95 pounds, Phoenix Senodenos placed third at 105 pounds and Carter Wix placed fourth at 126 pounds.

Elsewhere in Class A, Limestone had five wrestlers compete with both Ace Eggenberger and Colton Carson both placing second, at 119 pounds and 215 pounds respectively. Peotone had two particpants, both of whom placed. Jonah Young took third at 126 pounds and Jimmy O’Connor took sixth at 90 pounds. Reed-Custer had seven wrestlers compete at state, with Ryland Toler placing sixth at 90 pounds.

The only local wrestler in Class AA to place was Kankakee’s Kendrick Crite. He took second place at 215 pounds.