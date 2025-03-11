I-KAN regional office leadership step into new roles

Patricia High was sworn in as I-KAN Regional Office of Education No. 32 regional superintendent of schools. High appointed Jonathan Sikma as assistant regional superintendent. Both moves were effective March 3. (Chris Breach)

Patricia High was sworn in as I-KAN Regional Office of Education No. 32 regional superintendent of schools, and Jonathan Sikma was appointed assistant regional superintendent of schools, both effective March 3.

The change in leadership was made after Frank Petkunas, former regional superintendent, announced his retirement. Both the Kankakee County Board and Iroquois County Board approved the appointments.

High, regional superintendent, previously served as I-KAN Regional Office of Education’s assistant regional superintendent and professional development administrator.

She began her career as a middle and high school special educator for 14 years and has been with I-KAN in an administrative role for the past eight years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in education, majoring in special education with an endorsement in early childhood special education; master’s degree in leadership with an endorsement in general administration; and her doctorate in school leadership.

She and her husband Alan reside in Herscher and have two children.

Sikma, assistant regional superintendent, previously served as the I-KAN director of educational services and, prior to that, as the I-KAN Schools principal.

Sikma began his career serving as an assistant principal at Kankakee High School and as a teacher at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School.

He holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois Wesleyan majoring in international business and Spanish, a master’s degree in education from Tennessee State University, and his doctorate in educational leadership from Lewis University.

He and his wife Magan reside in Kankakee and have two sons.