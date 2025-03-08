Manteno police gun range tabled

A proposal to build an outdoor police gun range behind the Manteno Public Works building has been tabled. (Sub)

MANTENO – Feedback received from a proposed outdoor police gun range being built behind the Manteno Village Public Works Department building has led to the plan being tabled.

Manteno Trustee Joel Gesky posted on social media Wednesday night that he and fellow Trustee CJ Boudreau met with resident Greg Olejarz and his wife after Monday’s Village Board meeting.

The Olejarz family lives just south of the public works building on North Maple Street near Legacy Park.

When reached by phone Thursday, Gesky said the proposal for a gun range would be tabled for at least six months.

“We’ve got to look at other options,” he said. “What else is there available, and what makes sense? And we’re asking for public input. ... It was never a done deal, and we were exploring our options.”

Gesky, who is running for Manteno mayor in the April 1 election, said he and Boudreau reviewed the family’s concerns and decided that since the initial concept of the gun range has been introduced, more discussion and a “thorough investigation” is needed before any formal proposal is made.

“This includes exploring alternative, cost-effective locations to ensure the best possible outcome,“ Gesky said in the post. ”As a result, I have requested that this topic be tabled until a more comprehensive evaluation can be completed. Our primary responsibility as elected officials is to prioritize public safety while responsibly managing costs.”

Gesky said the village still would like to have a local police gun range facility and realizes that it’s always going to be in someone’s backyard. He understood the Olejarzes' objections because they have young children.

“It’s responsible for us to look at other options,” he said.

Gesky said the dirt being removed from the pond that is being expanded for fishing in Legacy Park still will be used to build a berm on the south side of the public works property. This will provide screening for the Olejarz property.

Attempts to contact Olejarz for comment were unsuccessful.

Police Chief Alan Swinford had suggested it would be nice to have a firing range in Manteno so his officers don’t have to drive to Bradley, Kankakee or Peotone to do their mandatory gun certification training. The training would take place four or five times a year.