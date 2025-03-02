Awaken Cafe moves to Kankakee

Awaken Cafe + Ripple Effect Arts co-owners Jamie Morris, left, and Jason Schneider, both of Kankakee, stand inside the business they opened on March 1 in the former Steep & Spice Tea Lounge at 223 S. West Ave. in Kankakee. (Lee Provost)

KANKAKEE — The owners of Awaken Cafe + Ripple Effect Arts had been conducting business inside the Northfield Square mall property.

After about 18 months there and unsure of what the future may be for the location as it was being sold to the village of Bradley, the owners of then-Ripple Effect Arts, were somewhat unclear as to their business future.

Learning of a sudden departure of Steep & Spice, a short-lived tea and crepe business at 223 S. West Ave., a location owned by Kankakee-based businessman Dustin Kooy, Ripple Effect business co-owners Jason Schneider and Jamie Morris, both of Kankakee, saw an opportunity.

Always seeking to operate a cafe, in addition to the hormone balancing creams and natural remedy products business, they could not turn away from the just-renovated 3,000-square-foot location.

The new cafe open only about a week ago and it has been well received.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The location is close Wednesday.

The couple has a three-year lease for the property.

While much of the site’s renovation had only recently been completed, they rebuilt the bar area and added a back bar prepping area.

“We had both wanted to open a coffee shop since we were young. We needed something to do and the idea was born,” Schneider said.

While having only been open for a short period, the pair have been pleased with the public’s response.

“Everyone has been super nice. We’ve been well received,” he said.

In addition to refreshments — including an extensive list of plant-based energy drinks and chai-based drink creations — and food items, there will be a smaller selection of crystals, smoothies, candles, soaps, body care, and skin care.

Morris has been an herbalist for about 20 years.

The majority of the products will be made by her business, she said. It’s also the first time her business will be selling drinks.

Morris is planning to create a community atmosphere, she said.

“Our focus is on quality,” she said. “We deliver premium products. Our focus is how do we make things the best.”