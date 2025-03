Birth announcements: March 1, 2025

Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee

Patrick and Amber Menard, Buckingham, girl, Ainsley Jane, Feb. 21, third child

Hannah Ryan, Bourbonnais, girl, Azlee Blu, Feb. 21, first child

William King and Carly White, Watseka, girl, Madilynn Pat, Feb. 23, third child

Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee

Evan Moore and Mikayla Stephenson, Kankakee, girl, Madison Grace, Feb. 17, first child

Harold and Chavon Ware, Kankakee, boy, Kiyaan Lewis, Feb. 7, sixth child

Edith Ramirez, Kankakee, girl, Eymi Elaine, Feb. 19, first child

Kenneth and Patsy Renicker, Kankakee, girl, Reba Cruz, Feb. 21, first child

Maxwell and Jordyn Grindstaff, Wilmington, girl, Adelynn Briar, Feb. 22, first child; the mother is the former Jordyn Hart.

Jovon Prince and Stephanie Brown, Kankakee, girl, Tamaria Gweneth Ann, Feb. 23