It’s primary election time in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS – Primary day nears for voters in the village of Bourbonnais.

The only race is for the Bourbonnais Citizens Party’s mayoral candidate.

It is the first time a primary has been needed to decide a party candidate in Bourbonnais.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The primary pits current four-term Mayor Paul Schore against Trustee Jeff Keast. Schore is seeking a fifth term. Schore and Keast are both members of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party.

This is the third time the two have faced off in the mayoral race.

Schore defeated Keast in the 2017 mayoral election. Keast was already on the board as a trustee. In April 2013, Schore had defeated Keast.

In both previous campaigns, Keast ran as an independent.

Tuesday’s primary winner will face Dave Zinnani, the Bourbonnais Township Park District board president, of the People’s Choice Party, in the April 1 consolidated general election.

Only voters in the village of Bourbonnais are eligible to cast a ballot.

Early voting continues through Monday in the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office in the Kankakee County Administration Building, 189 E. Court St. Voting takes place during normal office hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The office will be open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Primary polling places

There will be seven polling places open. Some voters will be voting in a different location for the primary.

• Village of Bourbonnais voters residing in Manteno No. 5 will cast their ballot at Cornerstone Church, 855 W. 5000N Road in Bourbonnais.

• Village of Bourbonnais voters residing in Bourbonnais No. 12 will cast their ballots at the Municipal Building (downstairs), at 700 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.

• Village of Bourbonnais voters residing in Bourbonnais No. 17 will cast their ballot at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais.

County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said affected voters received a postcard earlier this month informing them of this relocation. This is in effect only for the consolidated primary election.

Those with questions can call the clerk’s office at 815-937-2990.