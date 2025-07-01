Bradley police release identities of Monday’s double murder-suicide

Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Bradley. (Jeff Bonty)

BRADLEY – The early Monday double-murder in Bradley is believed to have been premeditated by the person who later took his own life.

All three people in the home were related, according to a news release issued by Bradley police on Tuesday.

Bradley police released the names of the three people found deceased from an apparent double-murder-suicide in a home in the village.

Wayne McCarty 89, and his wife, Patricia McCarty, 88, were murder victims.

They were killed by their 61-year-old son, Michael McCarty, who then took his own life, police said.

The autopsy determined the cause of death was by firearm.

Items collected at the scene gave all indications of the son being distraught and the incident being premeditated, according to a press release from Police Chief Donald Barber.

About 5:55 a.m., Bradley police officers responded to a “911 call” at a residence in the 200 block of South Prairie Avenue in Bradley, police said.

Upon arrival officers found three shooting victims inside the residence. All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.