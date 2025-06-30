Update: Authorities investigate apparent murder-suicide involving three people in Bradley

Authorities are investigating a double homicide that occurred in Bradley. (Jeff Bonty)

BRADLEY – Bradley police said they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving three people which occurred Monday morning in the 200 block of South Prairie Avenue.

In a statement, Police Chief Donald Barber said officers responded about 5:55 a.m. to a residence because of an unknown problem.

Upon arrival, they discovered three shooting victims inside the house.

All three were later pronounced dead at the scene of what appears to be a murder-suicide, Barber said.

The identity of the victims is being withheld pending further investigations and notification of family members, Barber said.

Currently this appears to be an isolated incident and no further threat to the community, Barber said.