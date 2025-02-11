Powers transition to real estate was natural one

For Sarah Powers, getting to know the clients is a key step in buying and selling real estate.

Powers has been in the real estate business for 20 years, starting right after college. She has a degree in Psychology from Augustana and a Masters in Education from Governors State.

She is a broker associate and marketing specialist with Coldwell Banker, 501 N. Kinzie, Bradley.

She grew up locally, graduating from Herscher High, where she was the captain of the soccer team, worked on the school newspaper and participated in the French Club.

As an involved student, Powers quickly found out she liked working with people. She worked her way through college, serving as a waitress at Lone Star Steakhouse and Olive Garden, and her transition to real estate was a natural one.

“I treat my clients like friends,” she says. Her ethics throughout the process are strong.

“I do the right thing,” she said. “I do what is in the best interest of my client.

“I like to ask my clients a lot of questions. Getting to know them is important.”

Powers said her clients' goals are her goals.

“I am always focused on what the client wants,” she said.

Powers does not let her ego get in the way.

In the midst of her real estate career, she tried teaching for seven years, she says. She was a really good teacher, but “burned out.” Nonetheless, her teaching experience left her with an increased ability to educate her clients.

She says she is not a high-pressure person. She prefers to give the buyer all the information instead.

“Someone should not be pressured when they make a really big decision,” she said.

She is optimistic, too, about the future in real estate.

“It is going to be a good year,” Powers said. “We will see a lot of movement. It is time to make your move.”

There is about three months of inventory on the local market, but the market is short on what the buyers want, which is a “move-in ready” home in the $150,000 to $250,000 price range, she said.

Buyers today are very discerning. They do not like bidding wars, Powers said. The back and forth can be time consuming. Rather, the experience of the last few years has taught buyers to offer full price.

So her advice to buyers is to do their research and make a good offer to begin with. At the same time she tells them to be patient.

“Wait for the house that is right for you,” Powers said. “You don’t want to buy a home and then regret it,”

Powers added, “because you have to live in a home for three to five years” to be able to sell it to make it worth your while.

Buyers should be aware of what payments they can afford.

“I will be the voice of reason here,” she said. “It is OK to go over your budget as long as you are aware of it.”

A seller, she says, should be realistic with their price. At the same time, make sure that your house has its best foot forward. That means touching up with paint and cleaning, vacuuming, and paying attention to vents and blinds. Wiping light switches, dusting the ceiling fans and decluttering. Most people acquire a bunch of stuff they never use.

Powers enjoys helping people meet their goals. There’s a positive psychology, she said, in helping people in changing or tough times. Some folks will be moving out of state to places or jobs where they always wanted to be.

There are also estate sales, where she is helping to bring closure after a death in the family. Powers has referred people to the Grief Center at Uplifted Care.

“Sometimes you can help someone in a way that someone else can’t,” she said.

Powers enjoys working at Coldwell Banker. She was trained by the firm and works closely with Susan Fisher in the Fisher Powers group.

After playing soccer for three years in college, Powers also coached in the sport. She coached in the Dynamo program and also coached a traveling team for USSSA soccer.

Powers is married to Matt Deany, an engineer. She is active in the community in Women United, which is part of United Way. She’s also an avid reader, tackling as many as three books at a time. She reads suspense, mystery, self-help, fantasy and books on social and racial justice.

She crochets and gardens, raising tomatoes, peppers and perennials. She cans and creates jams. She’s an avid golfer, who plays in a league.

Powers can be reached at Sarah.Powers@cbexchange.com or by phone at 815-592-1713.