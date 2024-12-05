Basketball: Kays boys and girls both ranked; Mac, Watseka, Cissna girls all ranked

Kankakee’s TaLeah Turner drives around a defender Monday night during the Kays’ victory over Thornridge at Kankakee High School. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Associated Press released its first state polls for boys and girls basketball Wednesday, with several schools finding at least one of their teams in their respective top 10 or receiving votes.

Kankakee is the lone school in the area to see its boys and girls teams both in the top 10. The Kays are fourth in the Class 3A Poll on the girls side, where they currently sit at 5-0, while the boys team (1-0) is ranked sixth.

Bishop McNamara’s girls team (5-0) checked in at fourth in Class 2A, with the boys team (4-0) receiving votes. Watseka’s girls team (5-1) is ranked eighth in Class 2A and Cissna Park (4-1) is fourth in the Class 1A girls poll.

On the boys side, Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-0) received votes in Class 4A.

For the boys and girls polls, see below:

BOYS

Class 4A

Rank School Total Points

1. Gurnee Warren (5) (4-0) 76

2. Homewood-Flossmoor (2) (4-0) 67

3. Kenwood (2-0) 63

4. Quincy (1) (3-0) 62

5. Bolingbrook (3-1) 55

5. Moline (1) (4-0) 55

7. Marist (5-0) 23

8. St. Ignatius (5-0) 20

8. Waubonsie Valley (4-0) 20

10. Lisle (Benet Academy) (3-1) 16

Others receiving votes: Rich Township 12. Lincoln Park 11. Simeon 7. Bradley-Bourbonnais 4. Alton 3. Edwardsville 1.

Class 3A

Rank School Total Points

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (2) (4-0) 80

2. DePaul College Prep (5) (3-1) 78

3. Mt. Zion (4-0) 64

4. Peoria (H.S.) (2) (4-0) 61

5. Brother Rice (4-0) 56

6. Kankakee (1-0) 49

7. St. Laurence (2-1) 34

8. Morton (1-3) 17

9. St. Patrick (4-0) 16

10. Metamora (3-2) 10

Others receiving votes: Lake Forest 9. Fenwick 9. Lemont 4. De La Salle 2. Centralia 2. Richwoods 2. Deerfield 1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1.

Class 2A

Rank School Total Points

1. Peoria Manual (8) (3-1) 80

2. Columbia (4-0) 69

3. Benton (2-0) 65

4. Williamsville (1-0) 42

5. Pinckneyville (4-0) 39

6. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) 34

7. Belleville (Althoff Catholic) (3-2) 20

8. Warsaw West Hancock (2-1) 18

9. Chicago (Christ the King) (3-1) 15

10. Chicago Dyett (3-1) 9

Others receiving votes: Rockford Christian 8. Warrensburg-Latham 7. Rockridge 6. Nashville 6. Clark 5. Kankakee (McNamara) 4. Auburn 4. IC Catholic 3. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Teutopolis 2. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 2.

Class 1A

Rank School Total Points

1. Pecatonica (7) (0-0) 88

2. Hope Academy (2) (2-2) 81

3. Mounds Meridian (3-1) 61

4. Lanark Eastland (1-0) 56

5. Tuscola (2-0) 37

6. Waltonville (3-0) 32

7. Springfield Calvary (1-2) 28

8. Effingham St. Anthony (3-2) 25

9. Yorkville Christian (3-2) 22

10. South Beloit (4-1) 13

Others receiving votes: 11, Calhoun 10. 12, Peoria Christian 9. 13, Aurora Christian 9. 14, Jacksonville Routt 7. 15, Chicago (Fenger) 6. 16, Annawan 5. 17, Goreville 2. 18, Providence-St. Mel 2. 19, Brown County 1. 20, Lexington 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

Rank School Total Points

1. Loyola (4) (5-0) 40

2. Whitney Young (1-0) 35

3. Lyons (5-0) 27

4. St. Ignatius (5-0) 25

5. Nazareth (4-1) 23

6. Maine South (6-0) 20

6. Benet (5-1) 20

8. Kenwood (4-1) 16

9. Waubonsie Valley (6-0) 15

10. Fremd (6-1) 13

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 11. Gurnee Warren 10. Homewood-Flossmoor 8. Quincy 6. Alton 6. Bloom Township 4. Rich Township 3. Moline 1. Hersey 1.

Class 3A

Rank School Total Points

1. Washington (2) (7-0) 39

1. Effingham (1) (6-0) 39

3. Dixon (1) (7-0) 32

4. Kankakee (5-0) 30

5. Montini (4-2) 25

5. St. Ignatius (5-0) 25

7. Morton (1) (3-1) 18

8. Bethalto Civic Memorial (6-0) 15

8. Quincy Notre Dame (4-0) 15

10. Galesburg (6-1) 12

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 10. DePaul College Prep 8. Grayslake Central 6. Chatham Glenwood 6. Marion 4. St. Viator 3. Chicago (Butler) 3. Taylorville 1.

Class 2A

Rank School Total Points

1. Nashville (2) (6-0) 55

2. Peoria Notre Dame (3) (5-1) 48

3. Teutopolis (4-1) 37

4. Bishop McNamara (5-0) 35

5. Newton (4-1) 24

6. Regina (4-3) 23

7. Rock Island Alleman (5-1) 22

8. Watseka (5-1) 12

9. Central Southeastern (1) 11

10. Staunton (5-0) 10

Others receiving votes: Stillman Valley 9. Breese Central 9. Breese Mater Dei 8. Sherrard 7. Pittsfield 7. Mt. Carmel 4. Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Chicago (Crane Medical Prep 3. Petersburg PORTA 2.

Class 1A

Rank School Total Points

1. Okawville (4) (4-1) 58

2. Effingham St. Anthony (2) (6-1) 52

3. Cissna Park (4-1) 43

4. Abingdon (A.-Avon) (6-0) 32

5. Serena (5-1) 31

6. Hardin Calhoun (2-1) 30

7. Ottawa Marquette (4-1) 21

8. Galena (3-1) 19

9. Brownstown (6-2) 18

10. Chicago Morgan Park Academy (4-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Roanoke-Benson 4. Illini Bluffs 3. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. Catlin (Salt Fork) 3. St. Elmo 2. Aquin 2. Brown County 2. Carrollton 1.

