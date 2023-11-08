Veterans Day 2023 events in DeKalb County

US Army Veteran Dwain Adkins holds a rifle Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, during the DeKalb County 24-Hour Veterans Vigil at the DeKalb County Courthouse in Sycamore. The vigil starts at 3 p.m. Friday and will conclude at 3 p.m. Saturday and at least one veteran will stand watch each hour of the vigil. (Mark Busch)

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11. A number of events are planned throughout the day in DeKalb County:

Drive-thru dinner for local veterans: The DeKalb and Sycamore Elks Clubs will partner with the Lincoln Inn Restaurant to host a drive-thru dinner for local veterans.

The dinner will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Lincoln Inn at Faranda’s, 302 Grove St., DeKalb, according to a news release. The meal includes roast pork, sweet corn, mashed potatoes, gravy and dressing. Proceeds from the dinner will provide local veterans complimentary meals. The dinner costs $17. To reserve a meal, visit thelincolninn.com or call 815-756-2345.

American Legion ceremony: The DeKalb American Legion Post 66 will host its annual Veterans Day event at the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Clock in Memorial Park, at the intersection of First Street and Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. The ceremony starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

Kishwaukee College Veterans Day ceremony: Kishwaukee College, 21193 Malta Road, Malta, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the Student Center. The ceremony is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided for all guests during and after the ceremony.

Speakers include accommodations specialist Delaney Hood; John Gruben, commander of the Rochelle American Legion Post 403 and Kish manufacturing technology adjunct instructor; Kish College President Laurie Borowicz. The national anthem will be performed by Rochelle High School junior Luke Smarto. The Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Marine veteran and assistant professor of physics Kim Ahlert. There also will be recognition of military members and a moment of silence, a musical performance by the DeKalb High School Chamber Orchestra, and words from guest speaker and Army veteran Steve Korth and DeKalb Mayor and Army veteran Cohen Barnes. Guests should enter through Door 6, the Student Center entrance.

The event will be recorded and streamed live on the college’s social media platforms. The Veterans Day ceremony is sponsored by the Kishwaukee College Veterans Advocacy Committee.

For information on the ceremony or veterans resources at Kish, visit kish.edu/veterans.