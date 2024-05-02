Rookie firefighters are history-making hires for Sycamore Fire Department

New Sycamore firefighter KeeLey Meyer is officially sworn in by city clerk Mary Kalk Monday, April 1, 2024, during the Sycamore City Council meeting in the chambers at Sycamore Center. (Mark Busch)

SYCAMORE – Two first responders made history when they broke gender and racial barriers after they were sworn in as the Sycamore Fire Department’s newest career firefighters in April.

KeeLey Meyer is the first woman to be hired as a full-time firefighter in the history of Sycamore, and Carlos Aburto is the first Latino to assume the role.

A few days after starting the job, Meyer said her colleagues have been supportive and welcoming of her as the first full-time woman in the department. She also said she’s happy to be an example for girls in the city.

“I’m excited to actually be able to pave the way and hopefully have younger females be like ‘Oh wow, she can do that. I want to be that, too.’ I mean, you never know how the younger kids are thinking,” Meyer said.

Aburto, 30, born in Mexico City, said his new job has “been in the works for a long time.” He said it was his life’s aspiration to become a firefighter, and his swearing in felt surreal.

“I still don’t feel like it’s actually happening, and as I meet more people and as I’m getting more involved into my my average everyday life with the department here, it’s just starting to kick in a little bit,” Aburto said.

New Sycamore firefighter Carlos Aburto smiles while holding daughter Sophia Aburto after having his badge pinned on by girlfriend Stephanie Starks Monday, April 1, 2024, during the Sycamore City Council meeting in the chambers at Sycamore Center. (Mark Busch)

The pair of rookie firefighters were sworn in April 1 during a Sycamore City Council meeting in front of their families and friends.

Fourth Ward Sycamore Alderwoman Virginia Sherrod voiced enthusiast support during the ceremony.

“First woman ever, you have made history,” Sherrod shouted. “And you [Aburto] have made history, the first Latino.”

Before the City Council meeting, Keeley Meyer’s father, Roger Meyer, said he wasn’t surprised to see his daughter become a full-time first responder. In fact, he believes she’ll be an asset to Sycamore Fire Department.

“I think she’s a trooper. I knew she’d be doing it, but I didn’t know where. She’s always wanted to be a firefighter. She started to be an EMT and she got bored with it again, and she wanted to go back to firefighting,” Roger Meyer said. “She’s doing good, she’s very happy to do this career.”

Keeley Meyer’s boyfriend, Jake Watson, pinned her badge to her after she was sworn in. Her friend Amanda Shuman watched from the audience.

“I think it’s amazing but I think we all knew that she’d be doing what she’s doing,” Shuman said.

Aburto also had a group gathered for the ceremony. His girlfriend, Stephanie Starks, pinned him while he held their young daughter, Sophia Aburto. Starks said she was happy to see her partner happy, even though that means her child’s dad could be running into a burning building on any given day.

New Sycamore firefighter Carlos Aburto (left) and family applaud after fellow new firefighter KeeLey Meyer is officially sworn in by City Clerk Mary Kalk Monday, April 1, 2024, during the Sycamore City Council meeting in the council chambers at Sycamore Center. (Mark Busch)

“I guess I try not to think so much about it, just thinking about the fact that he’s enjoying what he’s doing, and that’s ultimately what I think about,” Starks said. “He’s happy with what he’s doing and he’s doing great things while doing it.”

Understanding he’s achieved his dream job – and in a place he calls home – Aburto said he was thankful to become a part of the team.

“It’s a feeling that no one can take away from. It’s very happy, it’s a very enjoyable feeling,” Aburto said. “It’s great to be a part of a place that takes care of its people.”