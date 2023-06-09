Baseball: Sycamore’s comeback magic ends against Nazareth in 3A semifinal

JOLIET — Down two runs, runners at second and third, no one out and still just in the bottom of the third inning with the heart of the order up.
For a Sycamore team with a couple comebacks under its belt already this postseason, it seemed another one was brewing against defending state champion Nazareth in a Class 3A semifinal.
But Nazareth starter John Hughes got the next three batters and the Spartans never had a serious threat again in a 3-0 loss to the Roadrunners.
“I mean, it’s just how baseball goes. The best team doesn’t always win. I’m not convinced that they’re the best team, but they were today. We’re going to go out and play as hard as we can and try to bring home third place tomorrow.”— Jason Cavanaugh, Sycamore coach
“We were just trying to ball hard, trying to make a comeback, but hit the ball hard right at people,” Sycamore slugger Tommy Townsend said. “So it is what it is.”
The Spartans (33-6) will face Effingham (22-16) in the third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Duly Health and Care Field. The Roadrunners (33-6) will face Grayslake Central (33-7) afterward in search of their second straight title.
Nazareth broke through off Sycamore starter Jimmy Amptmann in the top of the third. Jaden Fauske walked, and Lucas Smith singled with one out. Nick Drtina singled home Fuaske, then later in the inning Landon Thome flew out to score Smith for a 2-0 lead.
The Spartans seemed poised to come back after Hughes hit Tarnoki, then Matt Rosado ripped a double to left. But Townsend struck out, Kyle Hartmann popped up to first, and Lucas Winbrun grounded out to shortstop.
Those three hitters all were hitting over .350 and have a combined 20 home runs and 104 RBIs.
“Yeah, I mean that’s, I think, that’s obviously two of the best teams in the state, maybe the best two teams in the state,” Cavanaugh said. “It’s a baseball game that could have went either way. We had chances to score. A base hit here or there in the right spots, and it turns out to be a totally different game. Then we’re the ones playing free and easy through the game.”
Sycamore had four hits through the first three innings, but none over the last four. After Rosado’s double, the Spartans managed just two walks the rest of the way off Hughes and reliever Jaden Fauske.
Amptman pitched three-plus innings for the Spartans, allowing four hits and two walks while hitting two batters. He didn’t record a strikeout.
Townsend came on in relief, pitching the final four innings. He gave up five hits and just one run.
“We just got baseballed today a little bit, you know? I mean, it’s just how baseball goes. The best team doesn’t always win,” Cavanaugh said.”I’m not convinced that they’re the best team, but they were today.
“We’re going to go out and play as hard as we can and try to bring home third place tomorrow.”
Nazareth’s insurance run came in the seventh when Smith doubled and scored on a single by Thome. Conner Williar drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the seventh, but Fauske got the last three batters to finish his two-inning save.
“If you had told me before this game that we were gonna hold Naz, who’s an all-star team loaded with Division I players, that we were going to hold them to three runs, I’d sign up for that deal anytime,” Cavanaugh said. “Jimmy got us through the lineup twice, Tommy comes in and pitches four gutsy innings. I’ll take that pitching performance any day of the year.”
The Spartans will look to cap their first state tournament appearance with a win and the third-place trophy with a win over the Flaming Hearts on Saturday.
“Well, obviously today didn’t go as we wanted, but we still need to come together as a team and take home third,” shortstop Collin Severson said. “And because, it’s like, it’s our first time here, and we want to be the best we can. And obviously we’re just looking to do that.”
For a team with 14 seniors on the roster, Rosado said closing on a win Saturday would be big.
“We just need to bounce back as a team,” Rosado said. “It’s gonna be our last game together. And it’s just huge for us to just take it home.”