Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Monday, May 15, 2023

Genoa Kingston’s softball team has found the remedy on offense, and it worked again Monday in the Cogs’ postseason opener.
Emily Trzynka doubled as part of a three-hit day, and Violet Northrup and Elizabeth David each drove in a pair as G-K rolled by Rockford Lutheran 8-1 in a Class 2A Oregon Regional quarterfinal game in Genoa. In the circle, Bryce Boylen and Kiearah Mitchell combined to strike out eight for G-K (13-15). The Cogs will face top-seeded Marengo at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Sycamore 17, Rochelle 0 (4 inn.): At Rochelle, the Spartans put away their Interstate 8 Conference game early with seven runs in the first inning followed by 10 more in the second. Brighton Snodgrass and Tia Durst drove in three runs apiece, and Brooklyn Snodgrass and Kaitlyn Williams accounted for a pair of RBIs each for Sycamore (21-8, 8-5 I-8).
Kaneland 16, Plano 1 (4 inn.): At Maple Park, offense came early for the Knights in the Interstate 8 contest. Kaneland (13-16, 5-7) scored eight runs in the first and four more in the second. MacKenzie Hardy tripled and knocked in four runs to lead the Knights. Emily Olp, Morgan Iwanski and Isabelle Stombres had two RBIs apiece for Kaneland.
Metea Valley 4, DeKalb 0: At Aurora, the Barbs were limited to four hits in the DuPage Valley Conference game. Lauren Gates, Sydney Myles, Izzy Aranda and Kayla Bruhn had hits for DeKalb (5-16, 1-10).
BASEBALL
Sycamore 14, Sterling 1: At Sterling, six runs in the first and five more in the seventh paced the Spartans’ blowout of the Golden Warriors. Lucas Winburn homered and drove in three, and Kyle Hartmann doubled and also knocked in three for Sycamore (25-5). Conner Williar went six innings and struck out seven for the Spartans.
Indian Creek 14, Leland 0 (5 inn.): In the Class 1A Putnam County Regional in Shabbona, the 10th-seeded Timberwolves clubbed 13 hits in their regional opener. Sam Genslinger benefited the most as he struck out eight in just over two innings of work for IC (10-10). Luke Deutsch led the way offensively for IC with three RBIs. Jakob McNally, Reese McRoberts, Noah Fenske had two RBIs each. IC will face second-seeded Aurora Christian on Wednesday.
Hinckley-Big Rock 10, Earlville 0 (5 inn.): In the Class 1A Putnam County Regional in Hinckley, Max Hintzsche had two hits and drove in two runs and struck out eight in a complete-game effort to lead the Royals in their playoff opener. Preston Johnson and Josh Badal also had two RBIs for H-BR (15-11). The Royals will continue regional play Thursday against fourth-seeded Putnam County.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Oregon Last Chance Meet: At Oregon, with one final chance to get ready for the sectional meets this week, Sycamore took full advantage. The Spartans won the team race with 155 points and pretty much won every event. Sycamore captured three of the four relay events and won the long jump, pole vault and discus in the field. On the track, the Spartans captured the 100 meters as well as the 200, 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and the 110 high and 300 low hurdles races.