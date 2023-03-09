2023 Daily Chronicle Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Player of the Year

Sean Reynolds, soph., G, DeKalb

Kaneland's Gevon Grant dribbles the ball between DeKalb's Johnny Henderson and Eric Rosenow during their game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Kaneland High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

First team

Darrell Island, sr.., G, DeKalb - Island was a unanimous first-team selection in the DuPage Valley Conference, scoring 12 points per game. He also averaged five assists and three rebounds.

Troyer Carlson, jr., G, Kaneland - Carlson scored 16.5 points per game this year and knocked down 67 3-pointers this year. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and helped the Knights go 14-0 in the Interstate 8.

Gevon Grant, sr., G, Kaneland - Like Carlson, Grant was a unanimous selection to the first team in the Interstate 8. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals per game this year.

Martin Ledbetter, soph., F, Hinckley-Big Rock - Ledbetter averaged 15.8 points and 11 rebounds per game, made all-tournament teams at Plano and Oregon and was a unanimous first-team selection in the Little 10. He had 20 double-doubles this year.

Lucas Winburn, sr., F, Sycamore - Winburn led the Spartans with 14 points and eight rebounds per game. He was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8.

Hinckley-Big Rock's Ben Hintzsche kicks the ball out to a shooter in front of Chicago Marshall's Ja'Juan Cozark Wednesday, March 1, 2023, during their Class 1A sectional semifinal matchup at Elgin High School. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

Second team

Josh Bunting, sr., G, Genoa-Kingston

Ben Hintzsche, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock

Davon Grant, fresh., F, DeKalb

Jeffrey Probst, jr., F, Indian Creek

Hayden Hodgson, soph., F, Genoa-Kingston

Kaneland's Johnny Spallasso shoots a three pointer against Marmion Academy at the Class 3A Regional Final at Kaneland on Saturday, Feb.25, 2023. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Honorable mention

Landon Roop, jr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock, Max Hintzsche, soph., G, Hinckley-Big Rock; Johnny Spallasso, sr., G, Kaneland; Parker Violett, jr, F, Kaneland; Carter York, soph., G, Sycamore; Teague Hallahan, jr., F, Sycamore; Burke Gautcher, soph., F, Sycamore; Jaxon Tierney, sr., G, Sycamore