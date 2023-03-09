2023 Daily Chronicle Boys Basketball All-Area Team

Player of the Year
Sean Reynolds, soph., G, DeKalb
First team
Darrell Island, sr.., G, DeKalb - Island was a unanimous first-team selection in the DuPage Valley Conference, scoring 12 points per game. He also averaged five assists and three rebounds.
Troyer Carlson, jr., G, Kaneland - Carlson scored 16.5 points per game this year and knocked down 67 3-pointers this year. He also averaged 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and helped the Knights go 14-0 in the Interstate 8.
Gevon Grant, sr., G, Kaneland - Like Carlson, Grant was a unanimous selection to the first team in the Interstate 8. He averaged 15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, three assists and 2.3 steals per game this year.
Martin Ledbetter, soph., F, Hinckley-Big Rock - Ledbetter averaged 15.8 points and 11 rebounds per game, made all-tournament teams at Plano and Oregon and was a unanimous first-team selection in the Little 10. He had 20 double-doubles this year.
Lucas Winburn, sr., F, Sycamore - Winburn led the Spartans with 14 points and eight rebounds per game. He was an all-conference selection in the Interstate 8.
Second team
Josh Bunting, sr., G, Genoa-Kingston
Ben Hintzsche, sr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock
Davon Grant, fresh., F, DeKalb
Jeffrey Probst, jr., F, Indian Creek
Hayden Hodgson, soph., F, Genoa-Kingston
Honorable mention
Landon Roop, jr., G, Hinckley-Big Rock, Max Hintzsche, soph., G, Hinckley-Big Rock; Johnny Spallasso, sr., G, Kaneland; Parker Violett, jr, F, Kaneland; Carter York, soph., G, Sycamore; Teague Hallahan, jr., F, Sycamore; Burke Gautcher, soph., F, Sycamore; Jaxon Tierney, sr., G, Sycamore