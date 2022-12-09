Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Thursday, December 8, 2022

Five players is what a team typically has on a basketball court, but Indian Creek was down to three after foul trouble and still hung on to defeat Illinois Math and Science Academy 26-21 Thursday night in Little Ten Conference competition.
Isabella Turner was about all the offense the Timberwolves would need. She scored 17 points and hauled in a whopping 22 rebounds to lead IC (3-5, 2-0).
Boys basketball
Byron 77, Sycamore 53: At Byron, the Spartans dropped to 3-4 on the season with the nonconference loss to the Tigers.
Boy swimming
DeKalb-Sycamore 100, Metea Valley 46: At DeKalb, Jacob Gramer and Calvin Vanderschee each won two races, and DeKalb-Sycamore won all three relays in the DuPage Valley conference win.
Boys wrestling
Kaneland 58, Morris 18: At Maple Park, the Raiders rolled over Morris in an Interstate 8 Conference match.