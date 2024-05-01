Give DeKalb County ready to raise funds for nonprofits

A stack of envelopes filled with donations for Give DeKalb County 2024 sit on a windowsill in DeKalb County Community Foundation on April 23, 2024. (Provided by DeKalb County Community Foundation)

SYCAMORE – Give DeKalb County, a countywide fundraising event that has raised $8.7 million in 10 years will hold it’s 11th annual 24-hour giving day on Thursday, benefitting more than 150 local nonprofit organizations.

On Thursday, individuals will be able to submit donations to any of the 154 nonprofit organizations or endowment funds participating in the 2024 Give DeKalb County Fundraiser through the organization’s website. Those interested can donate a multitude of ways, including via mail, online or in-person donations.

Anita Zurbrugg, who retired from her position as DeKalb County Community Foundation program director four years ago, said she can’t believe how far the annual charity event has come in a decade. She said she and her coworkers were hoping to raise $20,000 over the course of the first annual Give DeKalb County in 2014.

“We were close to reaching $100,000 that first year, which was very exciting back then, but now compared to what we have been able to raise locally, and of course with giving from the various states to benefit DeKalb County, it doesn’t seem like near as much as what the capacity is. So it is very exciting and humbling to see what this community has done with that idea,” Zurburgg said.

In 2023, Give DeKalb County raised $1.8 million – a new record for the charity event.

Ben Bingle, the director of DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership for DeKalb County Community Foundation, said 41,000 individual donations, worth $8.7 million have been made over the past decade of Give DeKalb County.

In order to participate, organizations must be members of the DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership, 501c3 nonprofit organizations registered with the Internal Revenue Service and the state of Illinois and be located in or serving residents within DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Nonprofit Partnership works directly with the DeKalb County Community Foundation to run the 24-hour fundraiser.

Bingle, who’s been with the foundation since 2016, said he thinks DeKalb County is lucky to have a charitable community.

“We’re so fortunate to have an impactful nonprofit community, and such generous donors who rally around those organizations and give back to support their work. That’s what stands out to me, and events like this, really are unique, they are special and it’s because of everyone who gets involved and make them so unique and special,” Bingle said.

The donation drop-off event for Give DeKalb County 2024, where donors can drop off their donation form and check in person, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the DeKalb County Community Foundation building, 475 DeKalb Ave., in Sycamore. Light refreshments, including coffee and Egyptian Theatre popcorn will offered at the donation drop-off.

Bingle said the bonus pool for Give DeKalb County 2024 – which allows for friendly competition between organizations while also enhancing the amount of funds raised – has reached more than $200,000 as of Tuesday.

“I just want to thank the community partners who have donated to that, and again, that boosts every donation made during Give DeKalb County so your generosity goes even further,” Bingle said.

How much money is raised won’t be official for a few weeks after the event, but the fundraiser also includes a mail-in option. Donations postmarked to the organization on or before Thursday will given the same benefits as donations placed in-person or online

“There’s really a cause out there for any interest, and a lot of participants all over Dekalb County. We literally have organizations representing Sandwich all the way up to Genoa and just about everywhere in between. So between the different causes and the geographic diversity there really is a nonprofit organization that would speak to almost any interest,” Bingle said.

Zurbrugg said she likes to think people in DeKalb County are especially generous and supportive.

“It’s not that this county is exceptionally wealthy by any means, I think it’s more a culture that has been developed, and I think that providing the opportunity, and the right spirit, is really all that it takes when that kind of ground work has been laid,” Zurbrugg said.

Donations already are open for many options to give, though the 24-hour marathon begins from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

Ways to give

By mail: Participants donating in person can print a donation form, complete the form indicating the organizations and donation amounts, and write a check payable to “DCCF” by Thursday. Donation forms can be found at www.dcnp.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/GDC-Mail-in-Donation-Form-2023.pdf. To mail a donation, write to the DeKalb County Community Foundation, 475 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore.

Online: Donations can be made online by credit card, debit card, ACH transfer, or mobile wallet from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday. The minimum amount for online donations is $5. To donate online or see a list of participating nonprofits, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.

By ACH: Make a donation directly from your bank account using Plaid with a donation minimum of $100. Learn more by viewing this article.

By Mobile Wallet: Donate using Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Microsoft Pay if they are enabled on your device.

In-person Donation Drop Off: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Bring donation form and donation to the DeKalb County Community Foundation building, 475 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore. Drop off your donation, watch the leaderboard on the big screen, and enjoy light refreshments.

For information, visit GiveDeKalbCounty.org.