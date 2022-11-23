Daily Chronicle 2022 Boys Basketball Preview: Five players to watch

Sean Reynolds, DeKalb, so., G
Reynolds averaged 10 points a game last year and knocked down 40% of his 3-point shots as a freshman. He was selected to the DuPage Valley Conference first team, as well as being named to All-Area first team by the Daily Chronicle.
Troyer Carlson, Kaneland, jr., G
Carlson was able to fill up the stat sheet last year as a sophomore with 14.4 points, four rebounds and two assists a game. He also shot 38% from long range and was All-Area first team for the Chronicle and first team in the Interstate 8.
Ben Hintzsche, Hinckley-Big Rock, sr., G
Hintzsche is likely to become the team’s top-scoring option after averaging 11.3 points a game last year. He was an All-Area second-team selection from the Chronicle.
Burke Gautcher, Sycamore, so., F
Although he didn’t really have much (or any) varsity playing time last year, Gautcher brings some athleticism and size to the table – the same attributes he brought to the football team this fall as the team’s top pass catcher. There’s a not a lot of returning players for the Spartans this year, so Gautcher may be able to make an immediate impact.
Darrell Island, DeKalb, sr., G
Island was a starter for the Barbs last year, but wasn’t really needed to be a consistent scoring option. This year, he’s the only senior starter back and one of the few seniors on the roster. As DeKalb seeks out its third straight DVC title, his experience will be key.