Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Friday, September 23

The Sycamore boys soccer team finished play in the Interstate 8 regular season undefeated, knocking off Kaneland, 2-0, on Friday.
Charlie Roots broke a scoreless tie in the 63rd minute with an assist by Jameson Carl. Five minutes later, Carl assisted Will Donahoe’s insurance goal.
Kevin Munoz got the shoutout for the Spartans. Both teams will play again ni the I8 tournament next week. The championship game is Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
Girls golf
Kaneland 177, DeKalb-Sycamore 185: The Knights handed the Spartans their first loss of the year behind a 40 from Katherine Marshall.
Brianna Chamoun shot a 41 and Lauren Cohn added a 42 for the Spartans.