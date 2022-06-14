2022 Daily Chronicle All-Area Baseball Team

Hinckley-Big Rock's Ben Jourdan fields the ball on a bounce Monday, May 16, 2022, at Hinckley-Big Rock High School during the play-in game against Indian Creek to decide who will advance to participate in the Class 1A Somonauk Regional. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)