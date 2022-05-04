Hustle Russell: DeKalb grad Zach Russell fighting brain tumor with support of former teammates, community

Zach Russell thought the symptoms he was experiencing were those of a panic attack.
So the 2020 DeKalb graduate and sophomore at Illinois State went to the doctor and found out they weren’t panic attacks. They were seizures caused by a brain tumor.
In January, the former DeKalb basketball and baseball player underwent successful surgery to remove the tumor, and the school has honored him at baseball and basketball games with Hustle Russell shirts acting as a fundraiser for the family.
“It’s been awesome, knowing where you come from and that people have your back,” Russell said. “All the coaches and teachers and students surrounding me and giving me support, it’s meant a lot, especially for me and my family.”
Dekalb's own Zach Russell throwing out the first pitch! #hustlerussell #onebarb pic.twitter.com/CxWve8k0Pv— DeKalb Barbs (@1BarbAthletics) April 30, 2022
On Saturday, the Barbs faced Sycamore in a doubleheader, with Russell throwing out the first pitch. In February, the basketball team held a Hustle Russell night in a game against Dixon.
Russell said he was appreciative of the staff of both programs, as well as the school, athletic department and community for the support he has received.
“Everybody said, ‘You’re the toughest kid I know, and you’re going to get through this,” Russell said. “Ever since then, I haven’t given up faith, just fighting and keeping my spirits high.”
Brad Kerkman, an assistant coach on the baseball and basketball teams during Russell’s time in DeKalb, said the Hustle Russell idea started simply as a combination rallying cry for the basketball team and show of support for their former teammate.
But as people ended up expressing an interest in the T-shirts, he ended up spearheading the fundraiser and said he raised about $6,000 for Russell’s family.
The fundraiser has since ended, and Russell said there is no online fundraiser currently set up for him and his family.
“I got to know Zach really well,” Kerkman said. “He’s the type of kid that every day, day in and day out, gave you everything he had. He was a great representation of every program he was ever in. ... At first it kind of started we were going to honor Zach and get our varsity basketball kids to play with that Hustle Russell mentality, and then we kept getting more and more interest from people wanting shirts.”
Kerkman said Hustle Russell is so much more than a slogan, and it’s something the DeKalb grad is displaying in his fight.
“If anyone can battle this, it’s Zach,” Kerkman said. “He’s facing it head on, and we’re all proud of the way he’s handling it. The whole athletic department, school and community are behind him.”
DeKalb athletic director Peter Goff said the athletic department was happy to help out.
“We talk about the One Barb family, and Zach is a great, great kid,” Goff said. “All-around good dude. Always would do what was best. And here’s the best thing: He’s not worried about himself, he’s worried about everybody else. He’s not the type of kid that likes all that attention. He’s such a humble kid. It’s unfortunate that this happened to him, but I think he realizes how much he is respected and loved at both DeKalb High School and the community.”
Russell said doctors removed the tumor Feb. 10. He said he has about a week and half of radiation treatment left – he’s making almost daily trips to Northwestern Medicine Proton Center in Warrenville for 15-minute sessions.
About a month after the radiation treatment ends, he said, he’ll start a chemotherapy regimen, which will be a pill.
“They did get all 100% of the tumor out, so that’s a good thing,” Russell said. “It’s a slow-growing tumor. It will come back eventually, but it may not be for another 20 or 30 years hopefully.”
Russell said after his treatment is done he’ll undergo regular MRIs every three to six months to detect any potential regrowth.
Russell put his education on hold for now. He said he’ll pick up in the fall at NIU instead of Illinois State to be closer to his doctors. This summer, he said he’s taking an internship with the Milwaukee Brewers in their executive sales division.
He said the whole experience has taught him a lot of life lessons and a lot about his community.
“You can never take a moment for granted,” Russell said. “I’ve learned a lot the last few months, and having so many people have my back, it’s meant a lot. It’s like sports: You get knocked down, you gotta get back up. That’s what coaches and everybody has taught me in DeKalb.”