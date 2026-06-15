Book a Specialty Tour at the Ellwood House Museum!

The Ellwood House Museum’s structures and collections are so unique that there isn’t one tour that can include all the details! Because of that, the Ellwood House is proud to offer two specialty tours for guests interested in diving deeper into the site’s fascinating history.

Crafted by one of our amazing docents, the Mansion Art Tour focuses on the pieces of art that are owned by the Ellwoods. During this experience, guests will be led through the mansion by a knowledgeable docent and explore the history of the pieces of art within, and how such pieces came into the possession of the Ellwood family over the course of three generations. The Mansion Art Tour lasts approximately one hour, and is offered at 10 a.m. on the 3rd Saturday of each month.

The In-Depth Tour provides guests with the unique experience of viewing both the 1900 Ellcourt House and the 1879 Ellwood Mansion on this docent-led tour. First, guests will explore the 1900 Ellcourt House, learning the history of the home’s owners over the years, along with viewing the extensive architectural detail and gardens that accompany the space.

Following the Ellcourt House, the tour will venture to the 1879 Ellwood Mansion, where docents and guests will explore the history of all four floors in this historic home, discussing the three generations that shaped it into the structure we see today. The In-Depth Tour lasts approximately two hours, and is offered at 10 a.m. on the 4th Saturday of each month.

These specialty tours have limited capacity and must be booked prior to attending; walk-in tickets will not be available for these tours.

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please contact us at 815-756-4609 or info@ellwoodhouse.org.

For additional details, please visit ellwoodhouse.org. Make sure you book your spot today!

Ellwood House Museum

420 Linden Place

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-756-4609

http://www.ellwoodhouse.org/