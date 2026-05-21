KM Heating and Cooling - Ask KM Heating and Cooling About the Advantages of a Dual Fuel Heat Pump System (Provided)

A dual fuel heat pump system—also called a hybrid heating system—is especially well-suited to Illinois because of the climate: long cold winters, but also many days in the 30–50°F range where heat pumps operate very efficiently.

The biggest advantages of this type of heating system include:

1. Lower utility bills during much of the year. A dual fuel system uses an electric heat pump during mild and moderately cold weather, and a gas furnace during very cold weather. Instead of burning gas all winter, the system automatically switches to whichever fuel is cheaper and more efficient at the time. Many homeowners see meaningful reductions in annual heating costs compared with a traditional furnace-only setup.

2. Better performance during Illinois cold snaps. A dual fuel system uses the heat pump most of the time but automatically switches to gas during deep freezes. That provides stronger heating capacity, faster warm-up times, less strain on the heat pump, and fewer worries during polar vortex conditions.

3. Greater energy efficiency overall. Heat pumps move heat instead of creating it, making them extremely efficient in moderate temperatures.

4. Air conditioning is included. The heat pump also functions as your air conditioner in summer. With one outdoor unit, you get heating in spring, fall, and winter and air conditioning in the summer, simplifying equipment replacement for aging A/C and furnace systems.

5. More stable comfort indoors. Heat pumps provide longer, gentler heating cycles, more even temperatures, and less temperature swing.

6. Potential rebates and tax incentives. Illinois homeowners may qualify for federal heat pump tax credits, utility rebates, and state electrification incentives. KM Heating and Cooling can help determine what you would qualify for.

7. Flexibility against changing gas/electric prices. Because the system can switch energy sources automatically, you are not locked into one fuel market.

For more information, please contact Dave Kissel at KM Heating and Cooling at (815) 691-1991.

KM Heating and Cooling

339 Wurlitzer Dr.

DeKalb, IL 60115

Ph: 815-691-1991

KMHeatingandCooling.com