Local trail systems are more than recreational amenities—they are essential infrastructure that shapes how people move, gather, and experience where they live. In Sycamore, that vision guides the Park District’s long-range planning (visit https://sycparks.org/long-range-planning/ to see a map of the new trail connection) and a multi-year effort to expand the Great Western Trail and strengthen connections across the community.

The Great Western Trail follows 19 miles of former Chicago Great Western Railway corridor from LeRoy Oaks Forest Preserve in St. Charles to Sycamore Forest Preserve. Guided by the DeKalb-Sycamore Area Transportation Study (DSATS) and community feedback prioritizing trail connections, the Park District is in the final phase of extending the trail into Sycamore.

The first 0.8-mile segment, completed in 2021, connects Sycamore Forest Preserve to Page and Pleasant Streets. The project earned the Park District and DeKalb County Forest Preserve District the Illinois Association of Park Districts’ Intergovernmental Cooperation Award and was named American Public Works Association Project of the Year by both the Fox Valley Branch and Chicago Metro Chapter.

Sycamore Park District - Connecting Community Through Trails: The Great Western Trail Extension in Sycamore (Provided)

Construction on the final segment begins this spring. Extending north, the path will cross the Kishwaukee River into Old Mill Park. From there, existing connections link to the middle school, Brickville Road, Sycamore Lake Rotary Park, Leon Larson Park, and downtown Sycamore.

These projects were made possible through Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program funding, which provided $3,090,718—approximately 75% of total costs. Strong local partnerships and regional coordination have ensured meaningful results for the community. Without this support, projects of this scale would take longer or require significantly more local funding.

More than a path from one place to another, trail connections represent the thread that weaves our community together, strengthens our sense of place, and connects us to wellness, nature, and each other.

For more information, please contact:

Sycamore Park District

480 Airport Rd.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-895-3365

sycparks.org