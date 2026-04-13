April’s Annual BioBlitz with the Sycamore Park District

April is a perfect time to connect with local habitats and explore the benefits of engaging with nature—even electronically! According to Kiara Rodriguez, Natural Areas Specialist with the Sycamore Park District, spending just 20 minutes outside each day can reduce stress, boost mood, and improve focus. It also helps build awareness of the native wildlife we live alongside every day. With limited native habitat remaining, creating opportunities for people to connect with these ecosystems is more important than ever. The more they learn, the more they will want to protect it. The more it is protected, the more we can enjoy it!

The City Nature Challenge, happening April 24–27, is a global event where “citizen scientists” (everyday people) collect biodiversity data using the iNaturalist app. Participation is simple: upload a photo or sound recording of any plant, animal, or fungi you observe. Local BioBlitz events bring community members together to learn species identification, get help using the app, and explore nature as a group. These meetups act as intensive, collaborative surveys to document as many species as possible within a set time and place—contributing valuable data to a global effort. Look for one in your area!

The Park District will host a BioBlitz Meetup on April 25 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Merry Oaks Path. All ages are welcome; participants 14 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please register in advance at the Community Center, 480 Airport Rd, or online at sycparks.org .

You can also participate in the City Nature Challenge on your own or with friends or family. The only tool you need is the free, user-friendly iNaturalist app, supported by a community of scientists and nature enthusiasts who can help identify your observations.

Every observation counts—and helps us better understand and protect our world.

For more information, please contact:

Sycamore Park District

480 Airport Rd.

Sycamore, IL 60178

Ph: 815-895-3365

sycparks.org