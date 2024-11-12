How to Know if You Need New Hips or Knees

Joint pain in the hips or knees can significantly impact quality of life, limiting movement and making even basic activities challenging. Here’s how to determine if joint surgery is right for you and what questions to ask before moving forward.

The first sign that you may need a hip or knee replacement is chronic pain that doesn’t respond to conservative treatments like physical therapy, medication, or lifestyle adjustments. If you find yourself unable to manage everyday tasks — like walking, climbing stairs, or sleeping comfortably — due to joint discomfort, or if your pain interferes with work, hobbies, or your ability to enjoy time with family, a joint replacement may provide the relief you need.

Before making a decision, there are important questions to discuss with an orthopedist. Start by asking about alternative treatments: Are there any less invasive options you haven’t tried that could alleviate pain? Next, inquire about the expected recovery time and how the procedure will impact your lifestyle. Finally, it’s essential to know the potential risks and benefits of surgery and whether any current health conditions could affect your outcome.

For those ready to take the next step, joint replacement surgery offers a reliable path to reclaiming mobility and comfort. While the decision to undergo surgery is significant, many find it worthwhile for the chance to live pain-free and regain their independence.

